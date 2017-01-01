Ambler road comment period extended

The public comment period has been extended by more than half a year for a controversial proposed road project in the Northwest Arctic.

The Bureau of Land Management announced the extension on its Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project web page.

As currently outlined, the proposed road project would include about 211 miles of road to provide company access to the zinc-, lead-, and copper-rich Ambler mining district.

"After working closely with project stakeholders to schedule public meetings in communities potentially impacted by the project, the BLM has extended the current 90-day public scoping period," BLM wrote.

The period opened Feb. 28 and was initially scheduled to finish at the end of May. However, community members in the villages in the area of the proposed road are often busy with subsistence activities from late winter and into spring, meaning they may not have had as much time to comment or attend public meetings.

Now, the comment period will continue through Jan. 31, 2018, with ample time for informational meetings in the spring, summer, and fall.

The public comment period is part of the scoping process for the environmental impact statement that BLM is required to prepare under the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.

As the Sounder previously reported, the impact statement is meant to give an overview of issues that should be taken into consideration during future planning stages of the project.

"The purpose of the public scoping process is to determine relevant issues that will influence the scope of the environmental analysis, including alternatives, and to guide the process for developing the EIS," BLM wrote in its notice on the federal register when the scoping period began.

Some locals have expressed concerns about the road's potential effect on subsistence activities and resources, like the caribou herds that pass through the area.

At this point, BLM is still just in the proposal stage, meaning it is studying the potential for a road and not planning the road itself.

Comments from the public may be e-mailed to BLM_AK_AKSO_AmblerRoad_Comments@blm.gov. They may be faxed to 907-271-5479. They can also be sent via snail mail to: Ambler Road Scoping Comments, 222 West 7th Avenue, Stop #13, Anchorage, Alaska, 99513.

The National Park Service still plans to conduct its own analysis of the 26-mile portion of the road that's proposed to cross Gates of the Arctic National Park.