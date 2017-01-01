Who Done It

UTQIAĠVIK

Eugene Okpeaha, 18, of Utqiaġvik, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree for causing reckless injury and reached a plea agreement. The state then amended his charge to the class B misdemeanor of disorderly conduct for creating a hazardous condition, of which he was ultimately found guilty. He was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served, meaning all time has already been served in this case. He must pay a $50 misdemeanor police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50 by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective Feb. 14. In a separate case, Okpeaha pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless driving and reached a plea agreement. He was ultimately found guilty of the violation of negligent driving and was fined $150, which must be paid by May 15.

Christopher L. Gordon, 32, of Kaktovik, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree for causing reckless injury and reached a plea agreement. The state then amended his charge to the class B misdemeanor of harassment in the second degree for offensive physical contact, of which he was ultimately found guilty. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with all 10 days suspended. He must pay a $50 police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50. Gordon has been ordered to contact North Slope Borough Behavioral Health by Feb. 21 for an anger management and alternatives to violence assessment. He must complete a screening, evaluation, and recommended program and file proof of compliance with the court by Dec. 14. He has been placed on probation until Feb. 14, 2018 by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective Feb. 14.

Christopher Angaken Upicksoun, 30, of Point Lay, pleaded guilty to the class A domestic violence misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree for causing reckless injury and reached a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for time served. He must pay a $50 police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50. He has been placed on probation until Feb. 16, 2018 during which time he may not consume or buy alcohol. He must also schedule an alcohol assessment by March 16, follow all treatment recommendations, and submit proof of compliance to the court within 10 months by order of Judicial Officer Heidi Ivanoff, effective Feb. 16.