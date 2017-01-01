School promotes healthy lifestyles

Students at the Shungnak School have been having fun to promote healthy, enjoyable, and sustainable lifestyles.

Through board games and group activities, the school and several regional organizations have been working together to teach local youth how to develop healthy habits for the future.

According to Shungnak School Principal Roger Franklin, this specific partnership among the school, Maniilaq Association, and NANA Regional Corp. has been going on for more than a month.

"For the last five weeks [these] three entities have joined [together] to provide positive entertainment for everyone in the community," Franklin said.

During planning meetings and community gatherings, participants discussed three questions which included:

• What does wellness mean to you and your family?

• What activities are most likely to help you stay positive?

• How well do you communicate with family and friends?

Through discussions centered on those questions, the group developed a plan of action to guide future activities.

They plan on using board games to get people talking to one another and to model positive ways of interacting. The school will also work with students to build better communication skills and encourage respect, and will make a concerted effort to include parents and other community members throughout the process, Franklin said.