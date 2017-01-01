OPT In Kiana to hold spring gathering

A local student group in Kiana plans to hold its second annual youth conference this spring.

OPT In Kiana, which stands for 'One Positive Thing,' has set the dates for its regional gathering as April 7-8, the same week as the Kobuk 440 race which travels through the community.

"We attended Lead On for the past three years and have been awarded grant funding through the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault," wrote student founder Ivory Gerhardt-Cyrus, who started the group to provide a safe space for young people in her community. "We held teen nights on Thursdays our first year. We played games, ate snacks, and hung out. It was a safe place for teens to go on teen nights. Last year we held our first conference, 'Everyone has a voice and every voice matters,' for Kiana youth."

This year, the group hopes to draw in students from around the region, rather than just locally. The theme group leaders have chosen for the larger event is: 'Every action counts and creates a ripple effect: Choose wisely.'

Early registration for the conference is now open for youth throughout the NANA region. To participate, students must be ages 12-17 and be "interested in making positive contributions to your community, ready to work with other youth from across the region, and ready to promote inclusion and respect," organizers say.

Students must be accompanied by an adult chaperone who agrees to provide supervision throughout the conference, arrange for a place to stay in Kiana, help fundraise and make travel arrangements, and help the students identify areas for potential positive change in their own communities.

Special guests who plan to attend this year include representatives from NANA Nordic and the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, a village public safety officer, and motivational speaker and rapper Samuel Johns, also known as AK Rebel.

To receive a youth or chaperone application or more information about the conference, contact Crystal Johnson at 475-2030 or Jeanne Gerhardt-Cyrus at optinkiana@gmail.com or 412-0419.

Conference organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out during the event, as well.

They ask anyone who is interested to contact them in advance.