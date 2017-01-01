North Slope school board seeks candidates for open seat

There is an open seat on the North Slope Borough School District Board of Education.

According to a notice from the district, Seat E, which represents both Atqasuk and Wainwright, is now vacant.

The board is requesting that any legally-qualified citizen of either village who is interested in serving on the board send a letter of interest to the superintendent.

Letters must be received by the superintendent's office by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 28. According to the district, candidates will be interviewed by the board on the morning of Tuesday, March 7 after applications are reviewed. The candidate will then be appointed to the board at its regular meeting later that day.

In order to be considered for the seat, a person must have been a resident of either Atqasuk or Wainwright for at least six months and must be able to vote.

The person who is chosen will serve out the rest of the term for Seat E, until the next regular election on Oct. 3.

Letters of interest may be sent by email to board.secretary@nsbsd.org or by snail mail to:

Superintendent Glen Szymoniak

North Slope Borough School District

P.O. Box 169

Barrow, AK 99723

The board asks that applicants include their contact information, including a daytime phone number, in their letter of interest.

More information can be found at www.nsbsd.org.