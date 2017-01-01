'I Am Inuit' exhibit opens at Anchorage Museum

For residents of the North Slope and Northwest Arctic, photographer Brian Adams walking around a village with camera in hand is not an unfamiliar sight.

Now, a collection of photographs from his "I Am Inuit" series is going on display at the Anchorage Museum.

"For the people who reside there, Alaska's Arctic isn't a curiosity, a wasteland, or an untouched wilderness — it is home," the museum wrote in a release on the exhibit. "The human dimension of the Arctic is the focus of 'I Am Inuit,' a project launched in July 2015 by the Inuit Circumpolar Council-Alaska that connects people with the Arctic through a shared humanity."

Adams' collection features portrait-style images of Arctic residents doing everyday activities, from cutting up muktuk to having fun at Nalukataq.

He specializes in environmental portraiture and medium-format photography, according to the museum.

For the series, Adams traveled to villages across the Arctic "to capture Inuit (Inupiat, Yup'ik, Cup'ik, and St. Lawrence Island Yupik) life, culture and society through photographs and short stories... ."

Before beginning the "I Am Inuit" project, Adams produced the 2013 book entitled "I Am Alaskan," which features residents from across the state.

The exhibit will open on Feb. 24 and remain on display through Sept. 17. It will also travel to Fairbanks briefly over the summer in conjunction with the Arctic Council meetings to be held there at that time.

More information about the exhibit can be found at www.anchoragemuseum.org.

Outside of the exhibit, Adams' work can be found on the "I Am Inuit" page on Facebook, or on Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr @IAMINUIT, or at iaminuit.org.