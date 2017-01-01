Governor declares statewide disaster for opioid abuse

Opioid abuse has been on the rise in Alaska over the last several years, with heroin-related deaths more than quadrupling since 2009.

On Feb. 15, Gov. Bill Walker declared a statewide public health crisis in response to ever-increasing usage, overdoses, and deaths across Alaska.

"This disaster declaration is an important first step in addressing our public health crisis, which has devastated too many Alaskan families," Walker said in a release. "When earthquakes, fires or floods claim lives and property on a large scale, a declaration of disaster is issued to prioritize the state's response. This is no different. We must stop this opioid epidemic. My order ensures that our resources are properly allocated to tackle this challenge. However, this is only the first step. It provides a temporary solution; we must work on a long-term fix."

The declaration enables the creation of a statewide task force, called the Overdose Response Program, which will be managed under the state's chief medical officer. The order also opens up funding for and distribution of naloxone, a drug often administered to prevent overdose.

Cited in the declaration are the high rates of heroin use and prescription opioid abuse in Alaska, which are responsible for many of the accidental overdoses recorded here.

In 2012, Alaska's rate of overdose death by prescription opioid pain reliever was more than double the national rate. The rate of death due to heroin overdose was 50 percent above the national rate, according to the declaration.

"The severity and magnitude of this epidemic make it a condition of public health importance that is beyond the timely and effective response and recovery capability of local resources, and emergency assistance is needed," it reads.

Between 2009 and 2015, 774 drug overdose deaths were reported statewide, according to the mortality database hosted by the Alaska Bureau of Vital Statistics. More than 66 percent of those were due to prescription drugs. Hospitalizations for heroin use nearly doubled from 2008 to 2012, as well.

In a letter to Senate President Pete Kelly and Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon, the governor noted that since 2014, emergency medical services personnel have administered naloxone to patients more than 1,300 times "for narcotic overdoses or as a 'rule out' in an unconscious unknown patient where there was a suspicion of overdose from narcotics," in the Anchorage, Juneau, Kenai Peninsula, Fairbanks, and Mat-Su regions.

As the most populous and least rural portions of the state, those areas already have access to resources many smaller or more remote communities do not. As the governor noted in his letter, each of those boroughs has already established an opioid working group to address the crisis, but the groups do not have the necessary funding or, in some cases, authority, to distribute drugs needed to prevent overdose deaths.

As allowed by the declaration, there will now be standing medical orders statewide for the distribution of naloxone to both community health centers and individuals as need arises.