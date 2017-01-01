Alaska State Troopers Report

On Feb. 12 just after 12 p.m., Alaska State Troopers were notified of a death in the village of Buckland. Troopers responded to begin an investigation. They found a woman, identified as Kathy Thomas, 34, of Buckland, had died in the community. Thomas' remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner's office in Anchorage for an autopsy, the results of which are still pending. According to troopers, no foul play is suspected, but her cause of death has not yet been released. Next of kin have been notified.

On Feb. 14 just after 9 p.m., troopers in Nome received a report of two men who were overdue from a snowmachine trip. The men, identified as Thomas Olanna, 34, and Brandon Tocktoo, 23, of Brevig Mission, had reportedly left Brevig Mission for Nome at about 2 p.m. When they didn't arrive, acquaintances called them in. According to the report, the men were traveling on a single Polaris snowmachine and did not have any extra fuel or food. The same day, there was a ground storm in the area which caused poor visibility, according to troopers. The following day, a search and rescue team from Nome sent out three ground searchers who had to return to the hub community after traveling only 20 miles because of poor visibility and high winds. A search party out of Brevig Mission encountered the same conditions and had to turn back. The National Guard sent out a Blackhawk helicopter with Nome Search and Rescue volunteers. The group reportedly searched for about two hours before needing to turn back due to high winds. Finally, on Feb. 16, ground searchers from Nome were able to return to the trails and located the men at a shelter cabin. The men were transported to Nome by helicopter the same day.