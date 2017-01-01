Utqiagvik teen charged in father's death

An Utqiaġvik teenager is being charged as an adult for the death of his father last week.

According to a criminal complaint filed in court, Horace Kurt Simmonds, 16, has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree. The victim, identified as Simmonds' father, Bart Ahsogeak, was shot and cut by his son on Feb. 8, the complaint states.

The complaint was written by North Slope Borough Police Department Sgt. James Michels, who responded to the initial incident with fellow officer John Datta.

According to the complaint, the police department received a report from an "unknown male" just after 10:30 p.m. that day. The male reportedly said his son tried to kill himself with a shotgun.

Police responded to the residence and were allowed inside by the defendant, teenager Simmonds. At that point, Simmonds reportedly told officers "he was sorry."

"Sgt. Michels observed an adult male lying on the floor of the house covered in blood," the complaint states.

Officers removed Simmonds from the scene and called for additional backup and emergency medical services.

Medical responders pronounced Ahsogeak dead on scene.

"Closer examination showed that Bart had been shot twice in the chest with what appeared to be a 12 gauge shotgun. Sgt. Michels further observed a deep laceration across Bart's throat that appeared to have been made with a knife," it continues.

Officers were able to recover both the shotgun and a kitchen knife from the scene.

Simmonds reportedly told officers he had been arguing with his father about being arrested earlier in the day on a separate charge of burglary in the first degree. According to police, Simmonds had been released into his father's custody by juvenile probation about five hours prior to the shooting.

"...Simmonds stated him and his father...got into a fight over a shotgun. [Simmonds] stated he pushed his father down the stairs and then shot him twice in the chest with a shotgun. [Simmonds] stated he did not think his father was dead so he took a knife and slit his throat," the complaint states.

The case is being prosecuted through the Fairbanks court. Fairbanks District Attorney Greggory Olson, at the end of the week, told Alaska Dispatch News Simmonds was arraigned Thursday and is being held without bail.