North Slope School District seeks superintendent, committee

There is an opening for a new superintendent on the North Slope. According to a post on the North Slope Borough School District's Facebook page, the district board of education is conducting a superintendent search and is inviting the community to participate.

As part of the process, community members can serve on a screening committee. The responsibility of the committee is to look over applications using "a clearly defined and objective process.

"Participation on this committee will entail evaluating each application's relative strengths, overall quality, and prior experience that is likely to be most valuable to the school district," the posting noted.

The committee plans to begin meeting in early March and to review applications as they are received. According to the post, the board of education, which is ultimately responsible for appointing the superintendent, will then consider the finalists which are recommended by the committee.

The board noted that anyone interested in joining the committee should email a letter of interest, including the reasons why they are "uniquely qualified to serve," to Susan Hope at susan.hope@nsbsd.org and email a copy to board President Qaiyaan Harcharek at qaiyaan.harcharek@nsbsd.org. They are asking all letters to be emailed by Feb. 17.

More information can be found on the school district's Facebook page.