Noatak trio wins 'Battle of the Books'

A year ago, the Noatak Lynx finished second in the annual Northwest Arctic Borough School District's "Battle of the Books" competition. It was a finish that didn't sit well with anyone.

The Lynx made sure they finished atop the High School division's standings this past week by winning the 2017 Battle of the Books Final Four Championships. The Lynx edged out the Kiana Lynxettes for the top spot in the event, which was held via audio conference in Kotzebue.

Noatak's Miya Page, Miah Molfe and Joshua Wolfe racked up an impressive 152 points of a possible 256 to claim first in the division, and punch their ticket to the upcoming Alaska State Battle of the Books Championships on March 1.

Kiana finished just 16 points behind Noatak, completing the event with 136 points.

Kotzebue's Fundamental Four and Noorvik's 3 Stooges finished third and fourth, respectively, in the high school division.

As impressive as Noatak's win was in the High School division, their overall point total paled in comparison to the numbers posted by June Nelson Elementary School's Book Warriors en route to winning the 5/6 Division. The team of Julianna Hernandez, Katelynn Piper, Finnian Sweeney and Amber Rose Lazarus tallied 232 of 256 points and held off a strong challenge from the Noorvik Bear Cubs, who finish a close second at 197.

The Buckland Mighty Sissauni and the Shungnak Mighty Eagles were third and fourth, respectively, in the 5/6 standings.

Kotzebue collected its second win of the meet in the 7/8 division. The Kotzebue Huskies' team of Leah Hatch, Meredith Sniggered and Harley Wood scored 79 points and finished 31 points ahead of the Noorvik Bears. Kobuk held off a strong push from Noatak in the race for third in the division. Kobuk finished with 37 points - 5 more than Noatak.

In the elementary 3-4 division, the Noorvik Book Bears reigned supreme. The Book Bears scored 152 points and easily rolled past the JNES Battle Queens, who finished second at 120. The Noatak Legendary Twins put up 48 points and finished third, one spot ahead of the Liana Lady Angels.

NWABSD Final Four Results

(all scores out of a possible 256)

3/4 Grade Divisio?

1. Noorvik Book Bears 152

2. JNES Battle Queens 120

3. Noatak Legendary Twins 48

4. Kiana Lady Angels 34

5/6 Grade Divisio?

1. JNES Book Warriors 232

2. Noorvik Bear Cubs 197

3. Buckland Mighty Susani's 96

4. Shungnak Mighty Eagles 72

7/8 Grade Divisio?

1. Kotzebue Huskies 79

2. Noorvik Bears 48

3. Kobuk Laugviik 37

4. Noatak Lynx 32

HS Grade Divisio?

1. Noatak Lynx 152

2. Kiana Lynxettes 136

3. Kotzebue Fundamental Four 112

4. Noorvik 3 Stooges 88

State Battle of the Books Schedule

HS Division - Tuesday, Feb. 28

7/8 Division - Wednesday, March 1

5/6 Division - Thursday, March 2

3/4 Division - Friday, March 3

**all done through audio conference