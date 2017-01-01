National infrastructure group takes interest in Arctic projects

An organization dedicated to identifying the country's infrastructure needs has released a report on the importance of infrastructure development in the Alaska Arctic.

Entitled "Arctic Promise: Challenges and opportunities in realizing the next generation of U.S. Arctic infrastructure," the report, which was released on Feb. 13, highlights four projects its authors believe could affect future economic opportunities in the region.

The group behind the report, called the Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure, is self-described as independent and nonpartisan. It's composed of two separate nonprofits: the National Infrastructure Safety Foundation and the Public Institute for Facility Safety. Several of the organization's board members have ties to national energy interests and the oil and gas industry.

Along with detailing the economic importance of the four projects, the paper also calls into question the Obama administration's decision to ban offshore oil leases in the Arctic.

Alliance Chair Brigham McCown, who was formerly an executive at the U.S. Department of Transportation, noted in a release on the report that the previous administration's ban on Arctic offshore development would "ensure listless economic conditions for Alaska," but that he believed infrastructure projects could "help resolve these challenges.

"Infrastructure development in Alaska's Arctic region is critical to the United States' national security and geopolitical interests and will improve the health, safety, and economic well-being of Alaska's Native population," said McCown. "AII believes the four projects outlined in the paper would play an integral role in securing these important objectives, and would collectively help facilitate an estimated $6.3 billion in infrastructure investment into the region."

The projects highlighted in the report include the deep draft expansion at the Port of Nome, the development of Port Clarence into a maritime support base, the creation of a new dock at Cape Blossom, and enhanced Arctic military and maritime infrastructure.

In addition, the report calls for the creation of a fleet of icebreakers to help the U.S. "keep pace" with Russia and other international maritime Arctic powers. It also notes the importance of supporting communications systems in the Arctic, like improved broadband networks.

The report also gives significant attention to Alaska's oil and gas industry including royalties and taxes, and calls for increased investment in Arctic outer continental shelf resources.

Regarding the proposed Port of Nome expansion, the report outlines the potential for planning, development, and construction jobs along with what it calls the "indirect economic activity" associated with having a major infrastructure project in the area.

With Arctic waters remaining ice-free for more months in the year and the increased shipping and recreational traffic that is expected to follow, having a reliable port in the Arctic will be critical for security, the report notes.

Development of a marine hub at Port Clarence would allow for increased shipping and cargo service to the Bering Straits region, the report states, as well as a base for oil spill and disaster response in the Arctic proper.

"Port Clarence's proximity to a regional road network, naturally deep harbor, and the presence of existing infrastructure made it one of the Army Corps' finalists when it produced its draft feasibility report for a potential deep-water port expansion," the report states.

The benefit of creating a dock at Cape Blossom would be to bring more opportunities to the Northwest Arctic Borough, including reduced shipping costs, increased bulk fuel storage capacity, increased access to lands "needed to alleviate the housing shortage and for other community expansions," and to provide a much-needed shipping access point for resource development.

"With a road now under construction, the community hopes it will be followed with the proposed $70 million port expansion intended to alleviate the high cost of living, which is 61 percent higher than that of Anchorage, by providing a market access point for the abundant resources in the region," it notes.

Finally, the report covers current limitations in the Arctic with regard to military infrastructure and preparedness, specifically as outlined through recent Arctic Shield activities.

Each of these projects was tied back to the development of offshore resources, specifically in the oil and gas sector, throughout the report.

"Thinning ice and longer navigability windows bring new opportunities to expand economic activity from tourism and shipping to commercial fishing and offshore resource extraction," the report notes. "Supply chains, service sector growth, and other economic activity associated with these industries can create markets sufficient to spur the necessary capital investments."

The full report can be read online at www.aii.org/arctic-promise.