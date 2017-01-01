Governor declares disaster following storms

Gov. Bill Walker this month issued a disaster declaration for two Bering Sea communities hit the hardest by a series of winter storms last year.

Savoonga and Gambell, two villages on St. Lawrence Island, saw about 60 structures damaged in the storms which happened the week of Dec. 26.

The state declaration officially sets in motion the process allowing community members to claim both public and individual assistance to help with recovery. Those assistance programs are "designed to help communities make repairs to utilities, public buildings, roads, bridges, residential structures, and other critical infrastructure damaged by the event," according to a release from the governor's office.

As the Sounder reported at the time, the storms were accompanied by extreme storm surges that caused flooding in communities up and down the state's western coast, along with hurricane-force winds that damaged buildings from the island to Kotzebue.

There were at least 30 homes affected by wind in Savoonga and a water tank in Gambell was also significantly damaged. Residents at the time shared photos and stories on social media of houses losing roofs, entire sides of homes being blown off, and debris littering the village walkways.

The estimated cost to repair the damage in both communities tops $2.85 million. While the state's disaster relief fund will not be able to cover the entirety of the damage, there will potentially be money that is able to be allocated from previous disaster funds which were not completely tapped.

"This storm damaged dozens of homes and infrastructure in these communities, requiring significant repair in the near future," Walker said. "I thank the dedicated staff at the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for helping these communities during a time of crisis. The state is committed to helping with repair efforts, so residents of Savoonga and Gambell can get back to their everyday lives."

Without the official disaster declaration, many avenues of funding and support would have remained closed to the communities.

Following assessments by emergency managers from the Division of Homeland Security, the governor deemed it necessary to issue the declaration. The city of Savoonga had previously issued its own local disaster declaration for the state's consideration.

From this point on, both villages, including individuals, nonprofits, tribes, and state and federal government entities therein, can claim damages and receive financial support to rebuild and restore infrastructure to its pre-storm condition.

According to the release, financial assistance may be available for individuals or families who have had damages to their primary home, vehicle, essential personal property, or medical needs. In addition, people with homes so damaged they can no longer be lived in may qualify for help with temporary housing.

Teams from the homeland security and emergency management division will travel to St. Lawrence Island in the coming weeks to begin coordinating and allocating the assistance.