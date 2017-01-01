Burke takes over as Tuzzy library director

It's hard to follow a legend in any job. But this is the challenge that Christie Burke has accepted in her new position as director of the Tuzzy Consortium Library. She follows David Ongley who, for over 20 years, was the heart and soul of the library.

Burke has spent her life in a variety of librarian positions and holds a master's degree in library science from the University of Alabama. It was while working at evaluating a new library database that she noticed a job posting for a position in the library in Utqiaġvik. Knowing her husband would enjoy the prospect of an Alaskan adventure, she traveled to the North Slope and eventually accepted a position working at the library.

Burke worked under Ongley's direction for two and a half years before taking over as the director. During that time, she performed the duties of a technical services librarian and archivist with collections in the newly dedicated David Ongley Archives.

According to Burke, "During my years here I have been impressed by the high priority the college places on service to its students and to the community, as shown through their continuing support of the library as an integral part of the college organization."

As she formulates her plans for the library in the coming years, Burke lists the following as her priorities:

• Outstanding Service: "As both a public library and the Iḷisaġvik College library, our first priority is to deliver high quality services consistent with Iñupiaq values to both the communities of the North Slope as well as to the Iḷisaġvik College students and faculty whom we serve."

• Outreach and making connections: "I believe it is important for the library to meet people where they are, and for our services to be present and available outside the library as well as inside it. In our community, where mobile phones are in the hands of more people than internet service, I hope to move forward with making our web-based offerings mobile ready. The objective is for our library services and materials to be as easily accessible as possible."

• Engagement: "I think we can build on the successes of our existing program offerings and engage our youth in very positive ways."

Burke and her family have made a successful transition to life in the Arctic. Her husband is a search and rescue pilot and two of their four children attend school in Utqiaġvik while their two oldest sons are accomplished young adults making their way in the world. When asked how she feels about life in the Arctic and what has impressed her most, Burke said.

"Becoming a library director is absolutely my dream job, and I am honored to have the privilege of serving the North Slope community and Iḷisaġvik College in this role," Burke said. "I hope to carry on the legacy of Tuzzy Library's long-time director David Ongley over the past two decades — serving our North Slope communities and the college, and maintaining the library as a center where people gather not only to read, study and research, but also as a place for individuals, families and groups to socialize, enjoy programs, and engage in lifelong learning."