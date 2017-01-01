Arctic sea ice extent marks new record low

Arctic sea ice coverage has remained at record low levels since last fall and there's no sign that will change in the coming days.

The extent of Arctic sea ice began its historic low pattern in October. Throughout January, that pattern continued, according to a Feb. 7 report from the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

Last month, Arctic sea ice extent averaged 13.38 million square kilometers, or 5.17 million square miles, which is the lowest ever since the start of the 38-year satellite record.

Year after year, the Arctic is shattering its own records. Previously, 2016 had been the year with the least coverage. 2017 thus far has 100,000 square miles less sea ice. January's numbers fall nearly 500,000 square miles below the long-term average, from 1981 to 2010.

This follows the trend of decline that's marked the decades since the 1970s. According to the data center's report, the linear rate of decline is 18,300 square miles per year, or about 3.2 percent per decade.

The reduced sea ice coverage goes hand-in-hand with warmer air temperatures, which were above average across the circumpolar region last month.

Measured about 2,500 feet above sea level, air temperatures were more than 9 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average over the northern Barents Sea and about 7 degrees Fahrenheit higher in the northern Chukchi and East Siberian Seas.

Higher than average temperatures were also recorded across much of Canada and Alaska. According to the Alaska Region of the National Weather Service, the entire state averaged a temperature of 4.9 degrees Fahrenheit in January, which is about 1.9 degrees higher than the 1925-2000 average, with only a small patch of Southwest Alaska showing cooler than average temperatures.

Temperatures across the Arctic hovered well above normal with several days of unseasonably warm temperatures measured in both Kotzebue and Utqiaġvik. The average temperature in Utqiaġvik from November and December 2016 and January 2017 was 4.3 degrees Fahrenheit, a whopping 11 degrees above normal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted that areas along Alaska's Arctic coast were especially warm throughout the month with Utqiaġvik tying its second-warmest January on record.

"Atmospheric circulation over the Arctic during the first three weeks of January was characterized by a broad area of below average sea level pressure extending over almost the entire Arctic Ocean. Higher-than-average sea level pressure dominated over the Gulf of Alaska and the North Atlantic Ocean south of Iceland," the report notes. "This set up warm southerly winds from both the northern North Atlantic and the Bering Strait areas, helping to explain the high January air temperatures over the Arctic Ocean."

The winter of 2015-2016 was the warmest ever recorded in the Arctic in the satellite record, based on the analysis of NASA scientist Richard Cullather, the report notes.

Whether or not this winter will break that overall record in the Arctic remains to be seen.