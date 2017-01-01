Arctic Economic Council approves northern partner

The Arctic Economic Council, a business-minded group with ties to the Arctic Council, recently approved bringing on its first northern partner.

Arctic Slope Regional Corp. had applied for the position. Its application was unanimously approved by the governance committee members after passing through a review by the executive committee, according to a release from the corporation.

"This is an important milestone for the Arctic Economic Council, and I'm honored to be able to call ASRC our partner," said council Chair Tara Sweeney in the release. "Engaging with the AEC gives businesses the opportunity to access both local and indigenous knowledge. ASRC has been doing business in the Arctic for more than 40 years and has grown into the largest locally-owned and operated company in Alaska. I'm pleased to see the organization continuing to look for additional opportunities within the region."

According to the release, larger businesses who are headquartered within an Arctic country may apply to join the council as a northern partner.

The council as a whole comprises representatives from Arctic Council permanent members and a range of indigenous groups like the Saami Council and the International Circumpolar Council. The economic council was established during the Canadian chairmanship of the Arctic Council to "facilitate Arctic business-to-business activities and responsible economic development."