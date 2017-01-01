Alaska State Troopers Report

On Feb. 7, Alaska State Troopers received a report of an assault at the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center. According to troopers, three inmates were involved in the incident. Suspects have been identified and criminal charges are pending.

On Feb. 9, troopers received a report that a cabin on Katie Drive in Nome had been broken into and that there was extensive damage inside. According to troopers, an estimate of how much the damage will cost to repair is pending. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 443-2835.

Also on Feb. 9, the village public safety officer in Shungnak received a report of a disturbance at a resident just after 9 p.m. Troopers were already in the village for a separate prisoner transport, so they responded to the call along with the public safety officer. Following an investigation, troopers arrested Darin Cleveland, 30, of Shungnak, for domestic violence assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the fifth degree. Cleveland was transported to Kotzebue where he was remanded to the Kotzebue Regional Jail.