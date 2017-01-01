Walker administration abruptly fires Alaska State Parks director

JUNEAU — Alaska State Parks director Ben Ellis was fired Thursday.

Ellis, appointed in 2011 by former Gov. Sean Parnell's administration, was held over by Parnell's successor, Bill Walker.

But he was dismissed by Walker's administration Thursday, "effective immediately," according to a Friday morning email to members of two state trails advisory boards.

Ellis, reached by phone Friday, declined to comment.

Elizabeth Bluemink, a spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, which houses the state parks division, said officials were "very grateful" for Ellis' six years of service and "his advocacy for Alaska's state parks."

Deputy Parks director Matt Wedeking has been named acting director, Bluemink said.

The state parks budget has been cut sharply in the past two years, from $17 million in 2015 to $15.3 million last year. One initiative developed under Ellis to raise cash was the sale of Alaska parks-themed apparel, including limited-edition T-shirts.

The parks division is set to defend its budget next week in a hearing before a House subcommittee.

This story first appeared in Alaska Dispatch News and is reprinted here with permission.