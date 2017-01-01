Council votes not to return name change to vote

The Utqiaġvik City Council on Jan. 31 voted down an ordinance that would have sent its recent name change back to a vote of the people.

The ordinance failed five to one, meaning the name change will not return to the ballot by this path. Council members Frederick Brower, Asisaun Toovak, Seko Unutoa, Bernadette Fisher, and Qaiyaan Harcharek voted with the majority while Kuutuuq Olemaun was the single dissenting vote.

The public comment session before the vote was composed predominantly of speakers who swayed heavily in favor of keeping the name Utqiaġvik, rather than reverting back to Barrow. While that wasn't directly related to the wording of the ordinance, it was the main topic of discussion, as in past comment sessions.

"What I want to share is that in the short two months that we reclaimed our original name as Utqiaġvik, I have seen pride grow, pride in our young people, pride in our older people, pride in the fact that you as a city council honored our language by reclaiming Utqiaġvik as the traditional name for this place we call home here now," said Pausauraq Jana Harcharek, who also commented in Iñupiaq.

Council member Fisher echoed Harcharek's words.

"Since this has passed, I've been learning statements from my daughter on how to speak and say things in Inupiaq," Fisher said. "Just last night my daughter said, 'Utqiaġviŋmiuguruŋa.' She's seven. That brought so much joy to my heart."

Several of the people who commented indicated even if there is some disagreement now about what the name should be, they are glad the process has happened.

"I've lived here in Barrow all my life and I am over 70 so that probably qualifies me as an Elder," said George Edwardson, who said what was important was not which name the council chose, but that there has been some kind of change.

"I used to tell people it's Spudsville because of the potatoes," he said. "If you're going to stand up, stay standing because there is a lot of us standing with you...Don't change what you're doing. I'd rather take a mistaken name over an Englishman who is the second secretary of the British Royal Navy who came up with Barrow, his boss's name. Those people didn't even put their feet on the land that time. They stayed out on their boat that year and went back and we ended up with Point Barrow. People that just wandered in and wandered out, we're going to take their word over what we call ourselves?"

Local author Debby Dahl Edwardson also praised the council members, noting she was proud of each of them for running for office in the first place.

"I look at all of you as young people. I guess that's how old I am. Most of you are classmates of my kids," she said. "The entire city council is composed of young people who have stood up and decided to serve their people and I want to commend you for that. We see a lot of negative things happening in our community...We heard about drugs, we heard about alcohol-related violence, we know there's suicides, we know there's bad things that happen in our community. I want you to know that what you are trying to do here is something really positive."

On the other side of the aisle were a handful of speakers who had come, both independently and representing Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corp., which is currently engaged in a lawsuit with the city over the name change.

As the Sounder reported at the end of last year, the corporation filed a suit against the city, alleging the council had not followed an appropriate public process when pushing through the first name change ordinance last summer and fall. To date, the court has not granted an injunction on the name and has postponed the hearing.

It was a concern echoed by independent speakers at many of the prior public hearings. This meeting stood out in that many of the people who had spoken repeatedly before did not comment.

When the ordinance first came up for discussion on Tuesday, the chairman of the corporation board, Price Brower, asked to read the grievance in full before the council.

Later in the meeting, another speaker who identified as a member of UIC said he was concerned about the speed of the initial proceedings.

"UIC urges the city council to pass this ordinance. Particularly troubling to UIC is the rushed process this council engaged in introducing and passing this ordinance to change the name," he said.

Before the council members voted on the new ordinance, Kuutuuq Olemaun, who cast the single vote in favor of sending the name change back before voters, voiced her thoughts on what she'd heard in meetings leading up to this one.

"Whether it's Barrow or Utqiaġvik or Ukpeaġvik, I did a little research myself and it's hit or miss. Three out of 10 is Ukpeaġvik. The other seven is Utqiaġvik," Olemaun said "I just want to state that I'm not against the name change but us in these seats need to hear the people and I just believe we didn't take the responsibility to educate ourselves because what we heard in the public meetings after Oct. 4 may have changed some things in our votes...We need to listen to our community, our Elders, and those that took the time to come to those public meetings and say what they had to say to us as council members."

One of the final members of the public to comment spoke about this issue as well, but from her own experience as a voter.

"I voted. I didn't educate myself. I didn't know that was on the ballot because I didn't take my responsibility seriously even with the elected representatives. Most people I know, the last week before voting [you're still learning who candidates are] and that's a problem of the people," she said. "I don't think you guys did anything wrong. I think you guys and everybody who voted with you are trying to take a step in the right direction and I don't understand why anybody would be trying to fight it. Be Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corp. and we'll be the city of Utqiaġvik. I don't see why there has to be a battle over it."