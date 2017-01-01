Calendar showcases work of local students

Birds fly to the lake.

They swim.

They dive in for fish.

They need clean water.

This was the poem, entitled "Birds," that earned Kobuk first grader Reggie Wood his grand prize for literature last year in the 2017 Alaska Migratory Bird Calendar contest.

The bird calendar is an annual project hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Alaska directed at rural students.

It began more than 30 years ago in western Alaska as the service was working on the Yukon Delta goose management plan in the mid-1980s.

"One of the pieces of the plan was to have a calendar that would take both kids' artwork and literature and mesh it together with educational materials so that when parents would hang their kids' artwork, they would also receive some education about how they could help with managing the goose population," explained Laura Whitehouse, a Fish and Wildlife visual information specialist, who runs the calendar program.

Over the decades, the calendar idea grew and spread across different parts of the state. For the 2017 calendar, the service received submissions from communities near its Alaska Maritime, Alaska Peninsula, Innoko, Izembek, Kodiak, North Slope, Selawik, Tetlin, Togiak, Yukon Delta, and Yukon Flats field offices.

"It just kind of grew to other northwest areas and beyond that. It went from the goose calendar to the waterfowl calendar and now it's the migratory bird calendar," she said.

However, despite the scope getting larger over the years, the calendar is still directed toward students in rural areas, and it will likely stay that way.

Whitehouse explained that's in part because children who live in the villages or in other rural places are more likely to encounter the Fish and Wildlife Service in daily life, while they are hunting or fishing. The calendar provides a bridge between the two communities.

"I think it's important that kids in the rural communities portray [these birds] because they have a more vested interest. It's something they know anyway," she said. "We don't have that many kids in Anchorage going out to hunt or picking up eggs or anything of that nature. This is based more for the subsistence community."

Napaaqtugmiut sixth grader Elicia Jones, 12, of Noatak, saw that connection in her own life as she was preparing her submission, entitled "Diving, Swimming, Gliding":

Diving swimming gliding bubbles past

Beaks looking and pointing at a fish passing

Rubbery fast feet to propel the Common Loon.

Quiet female with a tall grassy nest

Keeping a few mud-spotted eggs

Always watching starving and freezing

Patiently waiting for a first peep.

The contest inspired Jones to learn about a bird she wasn't familiar with and to write poetry, which is one of her hobbies.

"My dad hunts. I never had actually seen [a loon]. But after I got that I started to search it up and it looked beautiful and it made me want to write that," she said.

She was excited to find out her poem had been selected for placement in the calendar and said her parents were both happy for her.

"It just helps me to remember that I could do good in my writing," Jones said.

Another student, Stefani Schindler, 18, who is a senior at Selawik Davis-Ramoth School, echoed Jones, saying the contest helped her break out of her comfort zone.

"I learned not to take skills for granted and to take opportunities," Schindler said. "It's OK to take chances even though you might not win. It's OK even if you don't win, at least you tried."

She, too, was surprised her pencil drawing of a duck was chosen. One of her teachers gave her class an opportunity to make art for the calendar contest, so she went online and looked at photos of migratory birds, finally settling on a duck.

"I kind of drew when I was younger but not a whole lot. This is kind of a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing to draw for the competition. I don't really have a lot of experience," she said. "I didn't really think I would win anything. I was really surprised."

Along with renewing her interest in drawing as a hobby, Schindler noted she's gained a new appreciation for wildlife in her area, too.

"It's a good opportunity to bring up awareness about Alaska wildlife and it brings awareness to the birds," she said. "Not a lot of students, I guess, really know about the cultural aspects of the wildlife and it's a good opportunity for them to try something new and to show their skills."

This is one of the goals of the contest, coordinator Whitehouse explained. If kids have the opportunity to become invested in the world around them, they'll carry that knowledge and passion with them as they get older.

"I hope that they look around and see how important migratory birds are to them and if they learn how important they are to them, they'll want to conserve them and they'll want to take care of them and share that with people they know," Whitehouse said.

It all starts with looking outside, she said. Another Northwest Arctic student, first grader Tristen Snyder, did just that, as illustrated by his poem, "Birds Fly," which is featured on the November page.

Birds fly.

Wings flap.

They fly a long way.

Fly by houses.

Fly by boats.

Fly by the river.

Fly by the school.

Stop to rest and eat

And drink clean water.

Winners from the North Slope Borough included Lean Balanza, of Barrow, and Walter Toorak III, of Kaktovik.

More information about the calendar and the 2018 contest can be found at www.fws.gov/alaska/external/education/calendar.htm.