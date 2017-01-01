Zibell, Ticket claim science fair honors

Tim Zibell and Kaden Ticket came away as two of the biggest winners at the 2017 Northwest Arctic Borough School District's Science Fair recently. The two Noorvik High School students took first place in the high school division.

Zibell and Ticket claimed the top spot in the high school division of the event with their project, "Battle Against the Cold." The physical science project focused on how people and organism deal with the extreme cold.

Zibell and Ticket edged out Kotzebue's threesome of Mae Shroyer, Tena LaRich and Victoria Ferguson for the top spot. Shroyer, LaRich and Ferguson took second with the "Soda vs. Eggs" entry.

Madison Troyer, Brooklyn Davis and Camrynn Hildreth finished third in the high school standings.

Kotzebue's Eli Atkins won the middle school division. He edged out fellow Kotzebue Middle School students Harley Wood and Jordan Lazarus with his "Magneto" project. Wood and Lazarus finished second with "Arctic Fungus" presentation.

Kiana's Shaedyn Barr was third.

In the elementary division, June Nelson Elementary School student Julianna Hernandez was the top finisher.

