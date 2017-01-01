The science fair winners show off their awards. - Photo provided

Send this article to Promobot

Zibell, Ticket claim science fair honors

January 27th 4:26 pm | Tommy Wells, The Arctic Sounder Print this article   Email this article  

Tim Zibell and Kaden Ticket came away as two of the biggest winners at the 2017 Northwest Arctic Borough School District's Science Fair recently. The two Noorvik High School students took first place in the high school division.

Zibell and Ticket claimed the top spot in the high school division of the event with their project, "Battle Against the Cold." The physical science project focused on how people and organism deal with the extreme cold.

Zibell and Ticket edged out Kotzebue's threesome of Mae Shroyer, Tena LaRich and Victoria Ferguson for the top spot. Shroyer, LaRich and Ferguson took second with the "Soda vs. Eggs" entry.

Madison Troyer, Brooklyn Davis and Camrynn Hildreth finished third in the high school standings.

Kotzebue's Eli Atkins won the middle school division. He edged out fellow Kotzebue Middle School students Harley Wood and Jordan Lazarus with his "Magneto" project. Wood and Lazarus finished second with "Arctic Fungus" presentation.

Kiana's Shaedyn Barr was third.

In the elementary division, June Nelson Elementary School student Julianna Hernandez was the top finisher.

NWABSD Science Fair

High School Division

1. Tim Zibell & Kaden Ticket, Noorvik "Battle Against the Cold" Physical Science

2. Mae Shroyer, Tena LaRich, Victoria Ferguson, Kotzebue "Soda vs Eggs"

3. Madison Troyer, Brooklyn Davis, Camrynn Hildreth Kotzebue, "Testing the Accuracy of Eye Witness Testimonies"

Middle School Division

1. Eli Atkins KMS "Magneto"

2. Harley Wood, Jordan Lazarus KMS "Arctic Fungus"

3. Shaedyn Barr, Kiana "How light affects people's eyes" Biology

Elementary Division

1. Julianna Hernandez JNES "Mind Games," Behavioral and Social Science

2. Amber Lazarus, JNES "Stain Be Gone" Chemistry

3. Gage Swanson, Chris Short and Zach Roetman, JNES "Lichen the Heat", Engineering

 

Copyright 2017 The Arctic Sounder is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.