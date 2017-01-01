Who Done It

David T. Rexford, 29, of Kaktovik, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree for causing fear of injury and reached a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 110 days in jail with 90 days suspended and credit for time served.

He has been ordered to report to North Slope Borough Behavioral Health within seven days of release and to comply with the Alcohol, Anger Management/Batterer's Intervention/Alternatives to Violence treatment program.

He must pay a police training surcharge of $50, an initial jail surcharge of $50, and restitution in an amount yet to be determined. He must also provide a DNA sample if requested by an officer on the state's behalf. He has been placed on probation for one year after his release during which time he may not consume or buy alcohol or have any contact, either directly or indirectly, with Mike Gallagher or Kenneth Tagarook unless they file written consent with the court.

In a separate case, Rexford pleaded guilty to the class B misdemeanor charge of harassment in the second degree for offensive physical contact and reached a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with no days suspended and credit for time served.

He must pay another police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50 by order of Magistrate Judge David L. Roghair, effective Jan. 17.

Douglas G. Spear, 21, of Barrow, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree for causing reckless injury and reached a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for time served.

He has been ordered to report to North Slope Borough Behavioral Health within seven days of release and to comply with the Alcohol, Anger Management/Batterer's Intervention/Alternatives to Violence treatment program. He must pay a police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50.

He has been placed on probation for one year after his release during which time he may have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with Jessica Andrew-Ivan unless she files written consent with the court and the court holds a hearing with her in person or on the phone by order of Judicial Officer David L. Roghair, effective Jan. 17.

Wayne W. Matthews, 27, of Barrow, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective ordered and reached a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for time served and must pay a police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50 by order of Magistrate Judge David L. Roghair, effective Jan. 18.