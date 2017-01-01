Who Done It

Adam Fred Ahkiviana, 25, of Nuiqsut, pleaded guilty to the class C felony charge of misconduct involving weapons in the third degree for being a felon in possession of a weapon and the class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief in the fourth degree for causing property damage worth $250 to $999 and reached a plea agreement.

The felony charge was then amended by the state to a class A misdemeanor charge, of which he was found guilty along with the second misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and no days suspended for the first charge and 30 days in jail with all 30 days suspended for the second charge. He must pay a police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50.

All seized firearms belonging to Ahkiviana have been forfeited to the state. He has been placed on probation for one year following his release during which time he may not possess or use any firearms or have any contact, either directly or indirectly, with Loyla Ahkiviana unless she files written consent with the court. He must also stay away from her residence by order of Judicial Officer David L. Roghair, effective Jan. 11.

Joseph L. Lupo, 28, of Delta Junction, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher and reached a plea agreement.

The charge against him was amended by the state to the misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, of which he was found guilty.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and credit for time served. He will serve his time at the Fairbanks Correctional Center. He must pay a $50 misdemeanor police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50. His driver's license has been revoked for 30 days.

He has been placed on probation for one year following his release from jail during which time he may not consume or possess any alcohol. He has been fined $1,000 which must be paid to the state by the end of his probation. He must report to the Fairbanks Alcohol Safety Action Program (FASAP) within seven days, as well, by order of Magistrate Judge David L. Roghair, effective Jan. 11.

Alden J. Ahtuangaruak, 29, of Barrow, pleaded guilty to the domestic violence class C felony charge of assault in the third degree for committing an assault in the fourth degree with two or more prior convictions and reached a plea agreement.

The charge against him was amended by the state to the class A misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment, which is also a domestic violence charge.

He was found guilty of the amended charge. He has been sentenced to 120 days in jail with all 120 days suspended. He must pay a police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50. He has been placed on probation until Jan. 11, 2018, during which time he may not have any contact with Annie Akootchook, and must stay away from her residence unless she files written consent with the court by order of Magistrate Judge David L. Roghair, effective Jan. 11.