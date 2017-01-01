Two in custody for taxi stabbing

Two young people are in custody for a stabbing which happened late last year in Utqiaġvik.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the North Slope Borough Police Department arrested both juveniles for the attack, according to a release from the department.

Neither of the juveniles have been publicly identified by the police or the borough, which is common practice particularly early on in cases involving underage people.

"The two individuals ... were arrested early this morning, after police received information from a concerned citizen," wrote Police Chief Travis Welch that day.

The police department is calling the crime an "attempted murder."

The attack happened on Dec. 29, when taxi driver Boonmee Maolichart was stabbed more than 20 times and abandoned near Ilisagvik College, which is where he was found after calling family for help.

Maolichart is currently recovering from his injuries in Anchorage.