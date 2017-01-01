Snowmachiner found dead on trail near Selawik Hot Springs

A Fairbanks resident is dead after breaking through the ice on his snowmachine earlier this month in the Northwest Arctic.

The man, identified as Travis Loughridge, 27, had been traveling between Shungnak and Fairbanks, via Huslia and Galena.

According to a report from Alaska State Troopers, Loughridge left Shungnak at around noon on Jan. 14 on a Ski-doo 800 Summit, towing a plastic sled.

He was expected to arrive in Fairbanks two days later, on Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. When he didn't arrive on schedule, he was reported overdue to troopers, at which point a search and rescue team set out from Shungnak to look for him.

The team traveled as far as Selawik Hot Springs, which is the midpoint between Shungnak and Huslia, but weren't able to find Loughridge at that time.

The following day, another team set out from Huslia. At about 7 p.m. that evening, the team found Loughridge's body near the hot springs, troopers wrote.

"Loughridge's snowmachine was located in a nearby water crossing," troopers wrote. "It appears he had broken through the ice while attempting to cross and succumbed to hypothermia."

According to troopers, there was nothing reported to be suspicious at the time.

Temperatures across the Northwest Arctic and Interior reached lower than minus 40 that week, with wind chill registering temperatures in some homes at nearly minus 70. As of the trooper dispatch on Jan. 18, troopers wrote that efforts to recover Loughridge's body were ongoing, with recovery efforts possibly delayed due to the extreme cold.

According to locals who participated in the Huslia and Shungnak search and rescue operations, the teams were advised to leave Loughridge's body where it was for several days because of the weather. Local responders said they did not want to interfere with any trooper investigation, but community members expressed their distress over leaving Loughridge's body alone in the country. Community meetings were held in several villages to talk about what could be done.

However, the weather cleared up slightly on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Loughridge's body was eventually recovered by the Huslia team, a responder said, and brought home.