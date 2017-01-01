Ravn adds direct flights between OTZ and ANC

Travelers to and from the Northwest Arctic will have a new option starting in February. Ravn Alaska, the statewide passenger and cargo airline, announced on Dec. 30 that it will begin offering nonstop round trip flights between Anchorage and Kotzebue on Feb. 15.

"We were looking for a new opportunity to complement the existing service options and this was a perfect fit," said Ravn Air Group CEO Bob Hajdukovich in a release.

The flights will be five days a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The first leg, Flight 922, will depart Anchorage at 10:15 a.m. and arrive in Kotzebue at 12:25 p.m. Then, heading south, Flight 923 will depart Kotzebue at 1 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 3:10 p.m.

"We looked at the volume of passengers flying between Anchorage and Kotzebue and then on into the surrounding villages. It just made sense to branch out and expand the route structure that we had," said Michael Noel Wien, vice president of marketing, sales, and public relations with Ravn.

Ravn already serves outlying villages in both the North Slope and the Northwest Arctic, but does not currently offer flights between Kotzebue and any other hub communities. Wien said he hopes this new route will make rural-to-urban travel more accessible.

"We have a very strong network of Ravn Connect aircraft in the Kotzebue area so it just made sense to combine the two," said Wien. "A resident in one of the surrounding villages like Point Hope will be able to get on an aircraft in the morning and be in Anchorage that afternoon. Historically they had a very long day or had to overnight in Kotzebue. On the flip side, going to Kotzebue, passengers will be able to depart in the morning and then go on to their village and be home for dinner."

The trips will have variable pricing based on demand. As of earlier this week, pre-booking for February travel showed stable prices of $162 one way, totaling $324 for a round trip. Passengers who plan on making village connections will have the option of booking a continuous route with a through rate, meaning they can book travel from Ambler to Anchorage with one fare, for example.

Wien noted that based on the research Ravn did leading up to this decision, it seemed like travel to the Kotzebue region has been fairly consistent.

"There have been variables based on the state's economy and we do see some drop in passenger numbers, but we're optimistic for the state and it's time to branch out. Everything that we see indicates that the new route should be profitable and successful," Wien said. "There's certainly a risk by going into a new community but we're reaching out to many of the businesses, whether it be [for] cargo or passenger [travel]. We're also very open to working with any type of group travel."

The flights will be serviced by a Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft, previously known as the de Havilland Canada Dash 8, a twin-engine turboprop airliner with medium range, which Wien said can be configured to hold either more passengers or more cargo, depending on need.

"We're just very excited to be going into the community of Kotzebue and supporting it and we're hoping that the community will support Ravn," Wien said.