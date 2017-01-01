North Slope leader Jeslie Kaleak Sr. dies at 65

Community members, family, and friends are coming together this week to remember former North Slope Borough Mayor Jeslie Kaleak Sr., who passed away Jan. 14 at the age of 65.

"Jeslie was a dedicated family man and a real leader in the Inupiaq community," Arctic Slope Regional Corp. President and CEO Rex Rock Sr. said in a release the following day. "He leaves behind a legacy of service that will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kaleak family."

Kaleak was born and raised in Utqiagvik. Like many young people in his day, he attended boarding school at Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore.

He recalled his boarding school days in a message he wrote to the students of the North Slope when he was mayor.

"Although it happened many years ago, before any of you were even born, I remember well a certain day in the late summer of 1967," he wrote. "On this day, for the first time in my life, I was pulled from my family and community, put on an airplane and sent to a place 3,000 miles away from my Barrow home."

He described spending nine months of each year, for the following three years, at the Oregon school.

"I remember how homesick I felt, especially for the first three months," Kaleak wrote. "For the first time in my life, I would miss the great community feasts which our people share together each Christmas and Thanksgiving. As my relatives and friends back in Barrow gathered together over shares of whale, caribou, geese, and frozen fish, I would sit down to a table to eat cafeteria food. I would miss the winter Eskimo games, and the spring festival. When the crews ventured out onto the spring ice to cut trail and to get ready to hunt the bowhead whale, I could not join them."

However, many years down the road, Kaleak would go on to become a whaling captain, taking the helm of the Kaleak Crew and leading them on many a successful hunt.

"Jeslie always fought to protect the interests of the Inupiaq community," wrote ASRC Chairman Crawford Patkotak, who is a fellow whaling captain. "Jeslie was a man of faith in God and set a great example for the younger generation. We all looked up to him and greatly respected him for his exemplary leadership. He served his people with honor."

According to ASRC, he worked in leadership positions at the corporation and spent more than a decade on its board of directors. Kaleak was also a member of the Utqiagvik Presbyterian Church.

He ran a successful campaign for borough mayor, at the urging of many Elders, ASRC noted, and once in office, worked to improve water and sewer conditions in villages across the Slope.

"Our people are fortunate to have leaders who foresaw the need to form the North Slope Borough," Kaleak wrote in his message to students. "This borough provided the self-government needed to better the lifestyle of the Inupiat people of the North Slope. Out of this government have come not only schools to the 12th grade in every village, but housing, medical clinics, fire protection, and municipal services. Self-government has given us the power we need to protect our culture and our priceless animals and land from threats which could have taken them from us."

Those who knew him well remember him as a man who was dedicated to honoring the past but also as someone who looked to the future.

"What I remember most about Jeslie was that he was welcoming to everyone," said Borough Mayor Harry Brower Jr. "He was about including all members of the community, embracing other cultures and empowering the youth. I remember him as a bridge — transitioning the old into the new and bringing our people together to create a strong and united community."

This is reflected in Kaleak's own writing. Candid about his time in boarding school, he wrote about how he was expected to change to fit the ways of the school and the outside world.

"In those days, any Inupiat student who wanted to get a high school education had to travel far, if not to Chemawa, then perhaps to Mt. Edgecumbe or another boarding school far from the Arctic. Our parents and grandparents knew that many changes were coming to our land, and that we needed education if we ever hoped to deal with these changes," Kaleak wrote. "We did learn."

He recalled learning to live in a society that marked time by seconds, minutes, and hours, where there were daily chores in the school and punishment for not completing them.

"We learned how the western world worked," he wrote. "It was a good education. It was knowledge we needed to learn."

However, Kaleak made sure to note, there was much more to learn on the ground, at sea, in the Arctic.

"Yet, our leaders, the very same people who encouraged us to get this education, also realized the things we had to learn, subjects we could study only at home. You can't learn how to catch a bowhead whale in Chemawa, Ore., no matter how good your teachers are," he wrote. "Even as I attended my classes, these leaders were hard at work fighting for the land and rights of the Inupiat people. Out of this fight came many things — land claims, regional and village corporations, and of course, the North Slope Borough. This is why students today have fine schools to attend in each village. This is why all of you have the opportunity to graduate from high school right in your own village, with your family and all of your friends watching."

As Kaleak transitioned from student to teacher, from youth to Elder, he carried that pride in his community with him, those who knew him say. He was part of an in-between generation, not among the first to leave home, and not among the last. Too young to be a part of early government talks, he carried the legacy of his Elders on through the years in which their foundations became established. He was at the core of the transition from old to new.

His final words to those students in his letter from more than a decade ago show that hope for unity among generations and ways of life, that could carry his people forward.

"So, study hard," he wrote. "Learn your book work well, but please, take the time to listen to the Elders. Venture out onto the ice and tundra, to learn the ways of the animals, and how to hunt. We will need your help in the future."

Kaleak is survived by his family, a dedicated whaling crew, and many friends.

