North Slope conversion to 4G complete

The North Slope's conversion to 4G is complete. With Kaktovik being the final village to join the fold on Jan. 13, connectivity is better than ever now across the northern Arctic.

"There's a lot to be excited about," said Jens Laipenieks, general manager and CEO of Arctic Slope Telephone Association Cooperative (ASTAC). "The transition from what was our 2G network into this 4G network is kind of the equivalent of going from dial-up to faster broadband or DSL and beyond. It's a transformational event in communications up there on the Slope."

This project has been in the works since 2014, when Laipenieks said ASTAC was evaluating what its path forward would be.

"The 2G networks of the past are being shut down. In the Lower 48, that was one of the key drivers, just the availability of roaming networks because our service would only be as good as that experience when you get off the plane in Seattle. If there's no 2G, it wouldn't work," Laipenieks explained. "The old networks focused on voice and texting [which] is dropping off rapidly. The internet has gone mobile and the majority of traffic is video. We were kind of facing an evolve or die decision here a few years ago."

There was also a greater need for evolving technologies as demand for mobile broadband and internet went up across the oil patch.

In February 2015, ASTAC signed a long-term agreement with AT&T and started work on upgrading the network.

According to Laipenieks, the first round of sites in Prudhoe Bay started going up in early 2015. By September, there were even more, extending coverage from east to west in the oil field.

"The Prudhoe Bay area is connected back to Fairbanks via microwave and fiber-optic network, so the dynamic is definitely different. That includes the village of Nuiqsut which is also connected back to Deadhorse via microwave," said Laipenieks. "The benefit of that proximity moved Nuiqsut up. It was completed in September 2015."

The rest of the Slope functions a bit differently from the oil patch areas in that they are satellite-fed sites. Utqiaġvik was the first satellite site to be completed in June of last year.

"It took us a while to get past some of the hurdles. Satellite-fed 4G networks are very rare. They're very unique," said Laipenieks. "We broke some ground with AT&T and were some of the first 4G networks that are fed over satellite. So, there was some work to be done to de-bug and make them perform to a standard that we needed."

Crews spent the remainder of 2016 converting the villages. The last site left was Kaktovik on Barter Island, finished last week.

"Each one of the sites required a whole new cell site, effectively, with new antennas and new cabling on the tower. Then, there was the transport network that had to be upgraded in some cases," Laipenieks said.

These new cell sites are called 'sectored' sites. He described them as having three panels, which each serve a 120-degree sector. All three together cover a 360-degree radius.

"What we had before was called an omnidirectional cell site. It was a single antenna like a CB antenna and it radiated in a 360-degree radius. What that means is all those resources for the whole cell site are shared among that whole 360 degrees where the sectored site effectively has a tripling effect," he explained. "It has three times the capacity for voice and data in the radio frequencies. The reach of the network, how far the coverage extends, is greatly improved, along with the quality of the voice. It's really a modernization of the technology."

The technology behind communications on the Slope is only expected to get more advanced as the year goes on. With the Quintillion project underway, ASTAC is planning to further upgrade its network as the fiber-optic cable is laid and accessible.

"Quintillion, in and of itself, is a real game-changer for the entire Arctic region. It is really the catalyst for a lot of these changes," he said.

During their strategic planning, ASTAC employees made sure to plan for Quintillion's infrastructure coming in. Laipenieks described it as a bit of a 'cart before the horse' problem. They didn't want to wait to upgrade for Quintillion to finish, but they didn't want to be rendered ineffective in just months. So, they built with the future in mind.

"When the fiber does come to those markets where Quintillion is landing, we will very quickly be able to add capacity to the wireless network and improve the user experience," he said. "Today, the wireless network and the internet for Barrow, Wainwright, and Point Hope are all being transported via satellite, but that's been our strategic planning — to prepare those networks to be fiber networks. With this 4G wireless, as soon as that capacity is available on the fiber, we'll be able to switch that over from satellite, and we'll have a network that is working and ready and already in service, so the customers will notice an immediate improvement."

For the oil patch, which is already carried on microwave and fiber, there will still be upgrades with the new land-based fiber-optic cable coming up the Dalton Highway.

Laipenieks explained ASTAC has been investing heavily in setting up fiber-optic networks for the villages in advance of the changes to come. They recently completed infrastructure for Point Hope and Wainwright.

"Effectively, every building, every dwelling, structure, business, and school will have a fiber-optic connection," he said. "We've added over 500 total fiber drops in those two villages alone this year. We're going to continue that expansion in Utqiaġvik and the NARL area and [then do] upgrades in Nuiqsut."

He noted these upgrades across the Slope are in part due to the stability afforded by the Federal Communications Commission's Alaska Plan, approved last August.

"There's a really strong correlation between what we're able to do and the reliability of that funding source from the FCC," he said.

In essence, the plan secured 10 years of dependable federal funding for companies planning to upgrade and expand broadband and mobile services in rural and underserved areas of the state.

"I commend the FCC for acknowledging the significant challenges our carriers face in meeting the communications needs of all Alaskans, especially in rural Alaska," Sen. Dan Sullivan said in a release in August. "During my recent travels throughout the state, I witnessed firsthand the need for reliable broadband to help bridge the digital divide."

The plan required that participating entities commit to bringing 4G LTE or superior mobile service to at least 85 percent of rural Alaskans, up from 9 percent previously, among other guidelines.

"That really did have a big bearing on our ability to fulfill this vision that we're looking at — closing the technology gap between urban and rural markets," Laipenieks said.

The next step for the Slope, however, is to wait for the completion of the Quintillion network. The Dalton fiber is expected to be nearing completion around spring with the marine fiber coming in later this year.

Shady Grove Oliver can be reached at sgoarctic@gmail.com.