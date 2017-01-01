Noorvik student chosen for Senate program

Later this winter, a Northwest Arctic Borough student will head to the halls of Congress to make his voice heard.

"It's been surprising and it's a great honor," said Wilfried Kuugauraq Zibell, senior class president at Noorvik Aqqaiuk High School, who was recently named one of two Alaska representatives to the United States Senate Youth Program, alongside Palmer's Madeline Mae-yi Ko.

Jayne Hanna, of Mekoryuk, and Kobe Rizk, of Fairbanks, were named as alternates.

"We'll be meeting with our senators and with President Trump. We'll also be meeting with at least one supreme court justice," said Zibell. "It'll be a chance to learn about the workings of Washington, D.C., while also influencing policy-makers about what's needed in our communities."

The program is in its 55th year. Two students, one male and one female, are chosen annually from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity, for a total of 104 delegates.

They are flown to Washington, D.C., all expenses paid by The Hearst Foundations, for a week of intensive hands-on experience with federal government functions.

The goal of the program is "to increase young Americans' understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world," as stated in Senate testimony by the founding senators in 1962.

"The youth are the constituents of tomorrow. In this next presidential election, every single one of the [youth] delegates will be able to vote," Zibell said. "We need to be involved and we need to be aware because we're not going to be youth forever. We need to be making informed decisions now so we can make informed decisions later."

As participants, Zibell and his fellow students will have the opportunity to speak with several representatives about issues important to them.

Zibell hopes to not only raise awareness about rural Alaska and the Arctic, but about serious issues he's seen affect his home community: suicide and sexual assault.

"Just this last year, one of my classmates took his own life as a result of an untreated mental illness. It's still hitting my class and my school and my community very hard," said Zibell. "Then, there's the epidemic of sexual assault that's not just in our communities or our region; it's nationwide. Part of the problem with that is that it's self-concealing. There's a culture of shame around sexual assault that makes it hard to address because it's hard for victims to speak out and feel safe, so I want to address that and hope that our senators and the president will be able to address that, as well."

It's important to Zibell that young people step up and speak out about difficult issues like these, rather than leaving it to adults or elected officials to talk about them.

"People I know and people I love have been affected by both suicide and sexual assault. I think it's especially a problem for youth because youth are, for much of their lives, the most vulnerable members of society, especially disabled youth, and these problems affect them most of all," he said.

Along with bringing these topics to light, he hopes to hear from other students about their experiences, hometowns, and goals.

"Actually, I was just having a conversation with someone from the opposite end of the political spectrum today who is also a delegate. I hope to be able to broaden my own horizons ideologically and be able to look at problems from the other side more than I am now," he said. "I think that being able to look at things [in a bipartisan way] not only strengthens one's own convictions and one's own positions, but it also provides opportunities to look for a third solution when often only two are presented."

He describes the younger generation as being less set in its ways, less likely to be in an "ideological rut" and more open to shaping their views based on what they learn from others, which puts them in a unique position to tackle even tricky problems.

The program will be held March 4-11 and before it starts, Zibell will continue studying hard and preparing for graduation this spring.

He'll work on finishing up his tenure as class president and solidifying the foundation of his school's student government, which he was instrumental in founding earlier in high school. He'll also complete his terms as the youth advisor to the State Board of Education and as a board member of the Alaska Association of Student Governments.

"I would encourage people to push for student government at their local level because that's what really empowered me to get into this position to be representing our state," he said.

Looking back on what's led him to this national program, he hopes other students will step up in their own communities around Alaska and take up the mantle of student politics and involvement at their schools.

"I think that really the only thing that separates me from them is where I live. There's nothing stopping someone who really wants to be involved from being involved," he said. "At the end of the day, I would encourage them to never stop fighting for more student involvement."

Once he completes the Senate Youth Program, The Hearst Foundations will award Zibell and his fellow participants each a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship in the hopes of encouraging them to continue in government, history, and public affairs.

That's alright by Zibell, who plans on pursuing a law degree before going into politics and public service, which he describes as his calling.