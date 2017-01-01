Lady Huskies grab 3rd at Delta tournament

The Kotzebue High School girls basketball team improved its season record to 10-3 last weekend with a third-place finish in the Dean Cummings Memorial Tournament at Delta Junction High School.?

The Lady Huskies opened play Thursday with a 47-23 win over Galena.?Calia Sieh led all scorers with 15 points, including a trio from behind the arc, while Caitlin Conwell recorded a "triple-cinco" of six points, seven rebounds and six steals. Kotzebue's defense held Galena to 23 percent shooting for the game. Pearl Green paced the Lady Hawks with seven points and 13 rebounds.?

The win sent Kotzebue to the semifinals, where they met Monroe, a convincing winner over Seward in first round action.?The Lady Huskies jumped out to an 8-2 start on the strength of two Seih three-pointers, and held a 25-17 lead at the half. Fortunes reversed in the next eight minutes, with Monroe enjoying an 8-2 advantage.

Kotzebue responded with a strong fourth quarter and maintained a 6-point lead with 1:30 left to play.?However, turnovers, missed free throws and untimely fouls added to the Monroe comeback effort, which saw the Rams take their first lead of the game at 39-38 with 8 seconds to play.

Kotzebue wasn't finished. The Lady Huskies found Alanna Conwell in the post, where she was fouled with 4 seconds left in the game. Conwell went 1-2 from the line to send the game to overtime.

Monroe outscored the Huskies 6-5 in the extra period to secure the 45-44 win.

Alanna Conwell led all scorers with 21 points, none better-looking than a reverse lay-up with a defender draped all over her in the game's final minutes. Seih's two first quarter triples were her only points of the game, but she held Monroe's leading scorer, Maija Hajdukovich, to just 4 points.

The big difference in the game was 17 of Monroe's points coming from the free throw line, while, the Lady Huskies only attempted 20.?Kotzebue put Monroe in the bonus with 3 minutes left to play in the first quarter and although no Lady Huskies fouled out, four players finished with four fouls and three with three apiece.?Hayley Michel led Monroe scorers with 15 points, 11 via the charity stripe?

"The Monroe game was very emotional," said Kotzebue head coach Jade Hill.?"They stormed the court like it was game seven of the NBA finals, and our girls were pretty upset with the outcome. It was a difficult loss, but great learning opportunity for us. Defensively, we play extremely hard, but not always smart, and our offense bogged down at times. We rounded off our ball screens and didn't take advantage of some opportunities to counter what they were doing to us defensively. Our clock management down the stretch also left us a lot of room for improvement."

Kotzebue bounced back with a 42-25 win over Delta to close out tournament play and secure a third-place finish. It was the second time the Lady Huskies played Delta this season, following a 32-point Kotzebue win at Nome's Subway Showdown Tournament?

"We didn't close out with the energy you'd like to see," said Hill.?"Every game is an opportunity to improve and I didn't think our effort was nearly what it should have been.?My highlight was seeing Trinity (Viveiros) play so well in her first extended playing time and Ashley Ramoth was a spark plug as well."

Viveiros led the Lady Huskies with 13 points, a career high, on the strength of three 3-pointers. Ramoth added 11 and was joined by Alanna Conwell on the All-Tournament Team.

"The result wasn't what we've come to expect from ourselves," said Hill.?"But we're headed in the right direction. Maite and Belen Nelson played very well. Belen is instant energy off the bench and Maite's all-around game is key for us, particularly the lockdown defense she's capable of. Payton McConnell is such an intimidating presence defensively and she's gaining confidence offensively each time out.?Calia is having an All-State type of season. She's so important at both ends, a great defender, shooter and is versatile enough to play on the perimeter or in the post. Ashley plays beyond her years.?It's rare to see a sophomore so comfortable running the team at point guard, and she shows flashes of great help-side defense to augment her shooting touch and ball handling. Caitlin Conwell leads us in every hustle category you can think of, working hard every day in practice and it carries over into games?Alanna is just oozing with potential.?She has all the tools, length, can handle it, can shoot it ... Like Ashley, you see the natural gifts and you forget that she's just a sophomore, and still coming into her own with the mental part of the game. And for Trinity to log her first significant varsity time and come out knocking down shots the way she did gives us a great deal of depth."

The Lady Huskies are scheduled to return to the court Feb. 2-4, hosting the Husky Shootout.