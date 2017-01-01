Send this article to Promobot

Exposure may have contributed to Selawik woman's death

January 27th 5:21 pm | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder Print this article   Email this article  

Exposure to the elements may have been a factor in a woman's death in the village of Selawik last week.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, they were notified of an unexpected death in the village just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 19.

After responding to Selawik, they found the woman, identified as Ida Hingsbergen, 31, had been discovered unresponsive by family members in the early afternoon. They attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation and "other lifesaving measures," which were unsuccessful, troopers said.

Temperatures dipped to minus 41 in the Northwest Arctic village that day and Hingsbergen's heater was not working properly. According to troopers, "ambient outdoor temperatures in conjunction with a malfunctioning heater are believed to be a factor" and no foul play is suspected.

Hingsbergen's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. An investigation is underway.

 

Copyright 2017 The Arctic Sounder is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.