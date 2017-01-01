Exposure may have contributed to Selawik woman's death

Exposure to the elements may have been a factor in a woman's death in the village of Selawik last week.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, they were notified of an unexpected death in the village just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 19.

After responding to Selawik, they found the woman, identified as Ida Hingsbergen, 31, had been discovered unresponsive by family members in the early afternoon. They attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation and "other lifesaving measures," which were unsuccessful, troopers said.

Temperatures dipped to minus 41 in the Northwest Arctic village that day and Hingsbergen's heater was not working properly. According to troopers, "ambient outdoor temperatures in conjunction with a malfunctioning heater are believed to be a factor" and no foul play is suspected.

Hingsbergen's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. An investigation is underway.