Drug busts lead to 2 arrests in Nome

Two suspected drug dealers in Nome have been taken into custody following an investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances across the state late last week.

According to a release from Alaska State Troopers, Benjamin Milton, 34, and Rayne Aukongak, 30, both of Nome, were arrested on multiple counts of possession and distribution of heroin.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation that took place hundreds of miles away in Anchorage led by the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team (WAANT).

The team comprises a trooper sergeant, two investigators, one criminal justice technician, and one soldier with the National Guard Counter Drug Support Program in Anchorage along with one investigator in Nome, three investigators and a police officer in Bethel, and an investigator and police officer in both Dillingham and Kotzebue.

On Jan. 12, the Anchorage-based task force seized eight ounces of heroin and one ounce of crystal methamphetamine en route to Nome, where troopers say they were going to be sold.

Following the seizure, officers in Nome worked alongside the local police department to execute search warrants "at locations suspected to be involved in the distribution of heroin," according to troopers.

They arrested Milton and Aukongak, who have been remanded to Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome for misconduct involving a controlled substance.