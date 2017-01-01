Cleanup underway on zinc concentrate spill near Red Dog Mine

A cleanup is underway near the Red Dog Mine of an estimated 140,000 pounds of zinc concentrate that spilled from a truck when it went off the road at the end of last year.

The spill happened on the evening of Dec. 31, 2016. A truck carrying the concentrate was en route from the mine site to the port when it ran off the road about a half mile away from the mine.

"NANA/Lyndon [is] is one of our Tier 1 contractors. They have the contract to haul concentrates from the mine site to the port. One of their concentrate haul trucks went off the road when the driver lost sight of the road during blowing snow conditions and it resulted in a spill," said Wayne Hall, manager of community and public relations for Teck Alaska Red Dog operations. "So, essentially he lost sight of the road and drove off the side of the road."

The driver was not injured in the accident.

Zinc concentrate is the zinc mineral that's been separated out from the ore through crushing and flotation. While the term 'spill' is used for this type of incident, it is a dry spill, not a liquid one.

"Following the incident, the area was contained," Hall said. "The weather conditions at the time precluded any kind of cleanup. So, we got it covered, got containment over it, and once the weather improved, they started the recovery and cleanup process."

According to a written report from Teck Alaska Red Dog operations, the site was checked again on Jan. 1, though blizzard conditions prevented crews from taking additional action.

On Jan. 3, a spill report was provided to the Red Dog Subsistence Committee, which Hall said is the advisory group that helps provide local context for company operations. Three days later, committee representatives visited the spill site.

"There's a very extensive process for notification to all of the federal and state authorities, and the local emergency planning commission which is based in Kotzebue," Hall said.

He said both the IRA councils in Noatak and Kivalina were contacted as well as committee members from both villages.

However, the city of Kivalina was not immediately notified. It took more than a week for communication between the city and Teck to begin about the spill.

"The city has always been contacted before so that we can warn our hunters and our people," a Kivalina city representative wrote in one email to Teck Red Dog officials on Jan. 20, following an email exchange about the incident.

At that point, company representatives had sent the city updated information about the spill.

"Unfortunately there was a bit of an oversight with notifying the city directly, but we did follow up and give them all the details as well as an apology," said Hall.

"It's not the city's job to send reminders to Teck to let us know if the environment has been compromised," the Kivalina city representative wrote. "It's an agreement."

Hall said Teck has a procedure they follow to notify leadership and stakeholders in affected communities. They have also been keeping in contact with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation throughout the process, he said.

As of early this week, NANA/Lynden had crews involved in the cleanup process and the site was being regularly monitored.

"We have kept it covered the whole time and they inspect it on a daily basis," Hall explained. "As of now they have been able to recover the tractor and the two trailers and started to do some of the cleanup activities. It got really cold and just to make sure we're protecting our employees, they suspended it a bit until it's warmed up. We're still in the process of doing the final cleanup."

He did not have an estimate for how long the rest of the cleanup would take, but said it is dependent on weather conditions.