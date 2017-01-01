Cleanup continues following Kaktovik diesel spill

The cleanup effort continues in Kaktovik following a diesel spill in the village earlier this winter.

The spill was discovered Jan. 9 by a North Slope Borough employee who went to fill up some equipment from the pump house and found the tank empty, following a break in the line.

While the exact amount of diesel that was spilled is still unknown, responders estimate it's no more than about 4,000 gallons, as that was approximately what the tank had been topped off to during its last fill.

The response and cleanup is being jointly coordinated by the North Slope Borough, which is both the responsible party and representative for the village, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, which represents the state, and the U.S. Coast Guard, which represents federal interests.

According to a situation report updated on Jan. 23, there are currently six borough contractors on scene to "establish staging areas, site access, and to further delineate contaminated material." There is also one DEC pollution responder at the site to coordinate the response and investigate the cause of the spill.

One concern responders had shortly after the spill was that snow had been moved around the village by plows and other equipment before the spill was discovered.

In an interview earlier this month, responders noted they were testing snow piles around town for contamination and had already found a few, including at least one on top of the frozen lagoon.

That process has now been completed.

"All snow piles around the community, created during road snow removal activities have been screened for potential ultra-low sulphur diesel pollution by field personnel," the report stated.

A total of 15 piles were found to be contaminated with fuel.

"All contaminated snow piles have been marked with dye and fenced off from the public," it stated. "All contaminated snow will be moved to lined containment cells to be melted and treated as soon as practicable."

The report also noted that limited flights into the village had delayed the arrival of equipment the crew needed to begin the construction of containment cells until Jan. 22 but that the process is now underway.

Incident commanders held a town hall meeting in Kaktovik over the weekend "to provide information and address questions or concerns the community may have regarding the release and cleanup," the report said.

As reported by the Sounder last week, responders have also posted flyers and public service announcements around the village requesting that locals avoid the snow piles and all contaminated areas.

Updated information about the spill can be found at www.dec.alaska.gov.