Cleanup begins on diesel spill in Kaktovik

Local, state, and federal responders are converging on Kaktovik this week in the wake of a diesel fuel spill in the village.

"The spill was initially discovered on Jan. 9," said Incident Commander Ian Stroud, division manager for compliance and standards with the North Slope Borough public works department. "There had just been a storm in the community. One of the supervisors went to this tank to fill his equipment at about 2:15 p.m. It was discovered at that time that the tank was empty."

No injuries have been reported and there is no known impact on area wildlife.

According to a Jan. 11 situation report, the spill happened after a fuel line that connects the tank to a pump house broke. The tank could hold 5,000 gallons but had been topped off to 4,200 gallons at its last fill up, said Stroud. At this time, officials aren't exactly sure how much fuel was spilled, so their estimate is based on the amount last known to be in the tanks.

Although they know when the spill was discovered, they can't precisely pin down when it happened.

"The tank was last filed on Dec. 22. Based on when they filled that tank, that gives us a 'no earlier than' window," said Stroud. "But, right now, at this stage of the investigation, it's assumed that the break in that line occurred as a result of that storm event sometime that weekend. But, that's an ongoing investigation. We may never know exactly when that was released."

The tank is owned by the North Slope Borough and held the ultra-low sulfur diesel used for heavy equipment. Stroud said there hasn't been a shortage of fuel in town due to the spill because this particular diesel was reserved for borough use. He noted the borough has extra fuel, so he doesn't think the loss should have a significant effect on the borough doing its business.

"The borough is in a unique position because it represents both the people of Kaktovik and is what we call the responsible party — the organization that had the release," said Ashley Adamczak, an environmental program specialist with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

The DEC represents the state's interest in the spill and is working in partnership with the borough and the U.S. Coast Guard, which is the federal responder. Together, they form what's called Unified Command, which will monitor and coordinate the response for months to come.

"Our biggest role in this stems from the location of the spill. It is within 1,000 yards of a navigable waterway, so we have the federal jurisdiction there to oversee the response," said Lt. j.g. Jessica Stock with the incident management division of Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. "Our main concerns are threats to the waterway. Since it's frozen right now, we do have a little time. There's no open water currently that could be impacted, but one of the reasons we're involved is to continue to follow the process and make sure that, come springtime, when things melt, [we understand] what the potential impact is and what steps we're taking to mitigate that."

Because the spill happened during winter, some of the diesel ended up in the snow and ice around the tank. It also seeped down into the gravel pad that holds the tank, which may have contaminated the ground beneath.

"Snow typically acts as a really great absorbent material for diesel releases, so it was pretty fortunate there was a large amount of snow in the area to absorb a lot the material that was initially released," said Adamczak. "However, it was on a gravel pad, as well, so there was some migration into the soils and then we expect to see subsurface migration throughout the gravel areas. But, the snow did capture a large amount of fuel, we believe."

Contaminated snow is being moved onto containment liners, so when it melts, the diesel won't continue to contaminate the ground further. The diesel will then be removed from the meltwater, which will be treated before being released.

"Part of the recovery effort is managing as the seasons start to change. The borough will be doing extensive monitoring to make sure we're not seeing any additional impact or at least we're mitigating the impact as much as possible as the snow starts to melt," said Stroud. "The goal of all that monitoring is to keep the community safe."

As of early this week, officials did not have an estimate for how much ground or cover was contaminated by the spill.

"We refer to that as the delineation process," said Adamczak. "We use various means — everything from a visual impact to determine if something is contaminated [to] doing sheen tests by melting the snow in various snow piles to see if we see any petroleum residue. Now, we're moving into a gravel assessment. You can do that with hand tools and augers and jackhammers to see where that contamination is."

The difficulty of assessing the extent of the contamination has been compounded by the fact that some of the snow in the contaminated area, or "hot zone," was moved before the spill was discovered.

Those piles are marked in red on maps and flyers put up around the community to let residents know what areas could be unsafe.

"In terms of our delineation process, it would be important for the public to know, as we delineate more of the contaminated snow piles or whatnot, especially in the hot zone [or] if we see a need to expand that hot zone, we are working with the contractor and the borough and the state to make sure those are marked clearly for the public so we don't have people walking on them unsuspecting," Stock explained.

The spill happened about a quarter of a mile from the Kaktovik Lagoon, which flows into the Beaufort Sea. Though there's no known contamination to either body of water at this time, officials say they'll be closely monitoring those areas.

"There's several snow piles that have been tested and that we're doing sheen sampling on," said Stock. "There are a couple of snow piles that are near the lagoon and one that's on top of the lagoon. It's frozen right now. Those piles have shown trace amounts of sheen in the sheen test and so that is part our response — to pull those off before the ice melts. At this time we don't believe the water has been impacted and we're looking to move any snow piles that are on or near the lagoon before things start melting."

While the team is still in the early stages of assessing any damage, they note the cleanup process will be ongoing for quite some time.

"The goal of this is to eventually be able to account for as much of the product as possible," said Stroud. "As we move through this process, I think we'll get a greater degree of confidence that the area we're seeing as contaminated is the true extent of it."

Responders say they will continue to post flyers around town and provide updates to local residents as information becomes available.

"All of us would agree that our biggest priority is making sure everyone is safe: the responders and the public, and any wildlife in the area," Stock said.

More information about the spill can be found at dec.alaska.gov. If you are in Kaktovik and want to speak with responders on the ground or report any suspected contamination, you can call their hotline at 907-460-4602.