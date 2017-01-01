Send this article to Promobot

Alaska State Troopers Report

January 27th 5:03 pm  

On Jan. 23, Alaska State Troopers in Kotzebue arrested Gena Linus, 27, of Kobuk, on an outstanding arrest warrant. The warrant stemmed from an investigation that began on Jan. 4 and carried an original charge of assault in the fourth degree for reckless injury, which was a domestic violence charge. They transported Linus to the Kotzebue Regional Jail facility where she was remanded pending arraignment. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the case.

 

