Alaska State Troopers Report
January 27th 5:03 pm | Staff Report
On Jan. 23, Alaska State Troopers in Kotzebue arrested Gena Linus, 27, of Kobuk, on an outstanding arrest warrant. The warrant stemmed from an investigation that began on Jan. 4 and carried an original charge of assault in the fourth degree for reckless injury, which was a domestic violence charge. They transported Linus to the Kotzebue Regional Jail facility where she was remanded pending arraignment. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the case.