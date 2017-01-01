New ASNA housing on track to open in spring

A bit of relief is on its way for the tight housing market in Utqiaġvik.

Eight duplexes are under construction this winter, on track to be open for rent by summer.

"Housing has not grown with the population here in town," said Marie Carroll, president and CEO of the Arctic Slope Native Association.

ASNA, which runs Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital, is just shy of a year into the project, which it hopes will relieve pressure on rentals in town while providing reliable accommodations for employees.

As the Sounder reported last May, once the organization got the thumbs up from planning and zoning, work began by ordering materials and hiring project staff.

"We have housing shortages here, so it's been difficult to find housing for new employees," said Carroll. "We've been in situations where we don't know if we should hire now or wait until we can find a place for them. When it got to that point, I knew we had to try our best to get housing that can meet the needs of our staffing levels."

Once the duplexes — a total of 16 housing units — are completed, ASNA hopes to give up their private leases in town one-for-one.

"Housing is so critical to us," said Luke Welles, vice president of finance for ASNA, who oversees the construction division. "We are currently leasing 50 housing units in town at an average rental price of $2,150 a month. We're going to bring these units in right around $360 a square foot, and so our cost of ownership combined with interest rates so low, runs out to $1,550 a month."

He estimates the cost of keeping up the units will also go down because of the way they are being constructed. On top of that, one of the greatest current challenges of hiring and retaining new employees is the unpredictable quantity and quality of privately-owned housing.

"So, no matter how you slice it or dice it, our maintenance costs go down, our cost of ownership goes down and it's a good use of capital that we have because it's an expense that we have to have in order to have staff," said Welles. "On every front right now, it makes sense for us because we're able to invest in ourselves."

Each of the housing units, two per structure, will have three bedrooms and one bathroom, along with a kitchen and living room which altogether come in at 1,200 square feet.

They have structural insulated panels (SIPs) on the outside, along with foam insulation under the floors and in the ceiling.

"We're going to have 16 inches of foam up top and 26 inches of foam down below," Welles said.

The interiors are made by the Canadian company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions, based in Calgary, Alberta.

"It's the very first time that their commercial product has ever been used for residential application. It's pretty fascinating," Welles said.

The DIRTT interiors are prefabricated and modular, so they can be assembled on the spot without much construction. Additionally, repairs can be ordered in if something breaks and needs to be replaced down the line.

"That is very, very new and cutting edge. We've taken and designed everything in a computer-aided drafting (CAD) program, much like you would an airplane, and then everything is run through an assembly plant so you have high quality control, little to no waste, and you know that when you get all the parts and pieces on site that they're all going to fit," Welles explained. "It turns into an assembly project inside in a heated area here."

Another unique aspect of the construction is the pilings, which were specially designed in-house to cope with changes in ground stability.

"Never before have they had to worry about frost-heaving here in Barrow, but as things are warming up, I just see the day coming when we are going to have a frost-heaving problem," Welles said. "If you're talking about a true warming of the Arctic, this is a very real thing we're having to do and think about now that we've never had to before."

The piling caps were designed locally and manufactured at a machine shop in the Mat-Su Valley. They are able to be gauged up and down, 16 inches in either direction.

"I'm concerned as things warm up here, we're going to see more frost-heaving and frost-jacking of the pilings. We've got 16 inches of all thread. So, as these things either go up or go down, we just have to turn these nuts and we can raise and lower them based on what the difference is. It is amazing how well they work. So, instead of having a single turn, as buildings shift, they'll torque and you can go up little bit by little bit, so it doesn't get jammed up."

Back in October, before the deep cold set in, crews were working hard to get the frames up, the metal on the roofs, the insulation in, and the doors and windows placed so the spaces would be as air-tight as possible by winter.

ASNA was working with Barrow Utilities and Electric Co-op to get the gas line in place for temporary heaters for the units.

The interiors arrived by barge in July and everything was being staged out at South Pad for the final installation by spring.

"We have everything here in town to finish this project up already," Welles explained, "because we only have the one barge a year, so you only have one shot to get everything here from Seattle."

After approval came in from the city, construction began early last year.

"Back in May we got pilings in the ground and we've been working up from there," said Jack Leibach, one of the project managers from the Mat-Su Valley working under local Construction Manager Josiah Patkotak. "Logistics and everything else just being so remote has been a little bit of a challenge but all in all I feel like we're cruising right along."

Patkotak's crew is made up of 11 locally-hired workers, along with a journeyman electrician and two master carpenters.

"We're all really excited," said carpenter Lee Suvlu. "We all enjoy being around each other. We're all around the same age. A couple of us have past experience on the Native Village of Barrow project. We've got good camaraderie."

In the fall, Suvlu was working with a few other members of the crew breaking down the packages out at South Pad that came on the barge.

"Since they're on the barge, they're pretty well crated up. Basically, we just take the crates, strap everything together, and it makes for a quicker installation phase when we get it up to the houses," he said. "It's safer so we don't have to do it all when we're up on the roof."

For fellow carpenter Clifford Benson, an all-local crew just makes sense for a project of this magnitude.

"Ever since I was a young boy, I've always built stuff with my grandfather. He showed me woodwork, building cabins, building sleds, building stuff out of wood," Benson said. "Here, we all help out. We all have different levels of construction experience under our belts and we just all try to build [the less experienced people] up to where they'll be able to be carpenters some day. Being local we all know each other and we all have the same mindset of helping the local community out. I think it's just easier to get along."

It's also stable work through the winter, he explained.

"It helps with the local economy, keeping all the dollars here in town and it helps with all of our families at home," he said.

That's one of the reasons the project has been a win-win, Welles said. Not only will the end result open housing in town, the process is good for the community.

"We're able to take a young crew and get them trained, showing them on-the-job training for carpentry and other skill sets. It's great doing it all in-house," he said.

