Ivalu Gala to be held in February

The Arctic Education Foundation will be holding its third annual major fundraising event in Anchorage next month.

The Ivalu Gala is scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Hotel Captain Cook downtown. According to a release from the foundation, this year's event entertainment will include magician and mentalist Oz Pearlman, who has been featured on America's Got Talent as well as NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The foundation was established in the late 1970s as a nonprofit geared toward supporting Arctic students who wish to pursue a degree or certification.

"The goal of AEF is to create an educated Inupiaq professional workforce that is ready to take on any job, especially those that require professionals within the North Slope region," the statement notes.

In 2015, the foundation said it awarded about 500 scholarships to about 300 students.

"I'm proud to say the foundation has changed the lives of hundreds of people in all walks of life," said AEF Manager Sandra Stuermer, in the release. "Education is the key to furthering one's career. It is so important to have achieved an education, since employers look to fill their positions with highly-educated people."

More information about the foundation can be found at www.arcticed.com and information about the gala itself is at www.aefgala.org.