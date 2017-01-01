Youth Leaders to hold retreat in Shungnak

The Teck John Baker Youth Leaders will be holding a winter retreat in Shungnak next month.

Dozens of students will come to the village for a few days of workshops, craft projects, Native Youth Olympics practice, and more.

The retreat is scheduled for the second week in January.

Youth leaders come from all across the Northwest Arctic Borough with the goal of raising awareness about suicide and health in their villages, and engaging in leadership opportunities.

More information on the program can be found on the Teck John Baker Youth Leaders Facebook page.