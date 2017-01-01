Who Done It

Eli J. Freitas, 20, of Atqasuk, pleaded guilty to the class A domestic violence misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree for reckless injury and reached a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 20 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for time served. He must pay a police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50.

He has been placed on probation for one year from the date of his release during which time he may not consume or buy alcohol or have any contact with the victim, either directly or indirectly, unless she files written consent with the court by order of David L. Roghair, effective Dec. 5.

Robert R. Brouillette, 20, of Barrow, pleaded guilty to the class B felony of burglary in the first degree for burglarizing a dwelling and the class A misdemeanor of theft in the third degree for a value of $250-$999 and reached a plea agreement.

The state then amended the felony charge against him and he was found guilty of the class A misdemeanor of burglary in the second degree, along with the second count of theft.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and no days suspended for the first count and 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended for the second count. He must pay a police training charge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50.

He has been ordered to contact North Slope Borough Behavioral Health within one week of release for a mental health assessment and file proof of compliance with the court within 90 days of his judgment. He must then complete a screening, evaluation, and recommended program and file proof of compliance with the court within 300 days of his judgment.

He has been placed on probation for one year from his release during which time he may have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with Scott or Tina Wolgemuth, or the four minor children listed in the judgment. He must also stay at least 100 yards away from 7051 Uula Street in Barrow by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective Dec. 27.

Hal W. Anashugak, 30, of Barrow, pleaded guilty to the class C felony of assault in the third degree for committing assault in the fourth degree with two or more prior convictions and reached a plea agreement. The state then amended the felony charge against him and he was found guilty of the class A misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree for reckless injury.

He was sentenced to 360 days in jail with 300 days suspended and credit for time served. He must pay a $50 police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50. He has been ordered to contact North Slope Borough Behavioral Health within one week of his release from custody for an alcohol assessment and complete a screening, evaluation, and recommended program and file proof of compliance with the court by Dec. 28, 2017.

He has been placed on probation for two years from the date of his release during which time he may not consume or buy alcohol or have any contact, either directly or indirectly, with Lloyd Leavitt Jr. unless Leavitt files written consent with the court by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective Dec. 28.