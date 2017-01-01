Taxi driver stabbed in Utqiaġvik

A taxi driver is recovering following a stabbing attack in Utqiaġvik over the holiday weekend.

According to North Slope Borough spokesperson D.J. Fauske, the driver was medevaced to Anchorage for treatment of his injuries.

His name has not yet been officially released but community members have identified the driver, who reportedly worked for Polar Cab, as Boonmee Maolichart. Locals said Maolichart was seriously injured in the attack but is now recovering, though no official details about his condition had been released by Monday evening.

On the morning of Dec. 29, borough police officers received a report of a stolen taxi in the Naval Arctic Research Laboratory, or NARL, area outside of town.

"Upon arriving in the area, officers found the taxi and a male victim who is a taxi driver [who] had been stabbed multiple times," Fauske wrote in an email.

Police department detectives are currently following up "on all leads" and an investigation is underway, he said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or that could be pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Nicolas Gueco at the North Slope Borough police department.