No matter what you choose to call the city of Barrow, the one thing you can't deny that the farthest north community in the United States is the home to champions.

The Barrow Lady Whalers added another title to the school's resume on Saturday by capping an impressive three-day run at the 2016 Anchorage Christian School's Lime Solar Pepsi Invitational Tournament in Anchorage with a championship. The defending Class 3A state champions bounced ACS in the finals to win their first tournament of the 2016-17 season.

Barrow didn't waste any time in putting ACS on its heels. The Lady Whalers, who outscored their three opponents in the event by a combined margin of 180-108, reeled off a 20-12 run in the first eight minutes of the contest and never looked back.

Alaina Wolgemuth and Kuutuuq Danner paced the BHS attack on ACS. Both pumped in 14 points in the contest.

After stretching their lead to 36-19 at the half, the Lady Whalers closed out the contest by pouring in 29 more in the third and fourth quarters.

Barrow's toughest test came in the semifinals when they survived a stiff test from Sitka to claim a 44-37 come-from-behind win.

Sitka fought its way to a 6-point lead in the first half before Wolgemuth and the BHS cagers managed to right their ship. Wolgemuth scored a team-high 12 points in the affair. Milya Wright added nine, including six clutch free throws in the second half.

Barrow kicked off the tournament Thursday with a 71-20 win over Lumen Christi. The Lady Whalers put 10 players into the scorebook in the affair, including a game-high 14 from Rose Mongoyak. Danner added 10.

The Kotzebue Lady Huskies and Point Hope Harpoonerettes also did well in the tournament.

Keyed by a solid performance from Alanna Conwell, the Lady Huskies held their own despite winning just once. As a team, the Lady Huskies' two losses came by a combined 13 points.

After opening the tournament with a 59-47 loss to ACS on Thursday, Kotzebue came on strong in the consolation semifinals. They picked up 10 points from Conwell and nine more from Calia Sieh and raced to a 43-38 victory over Valdez.

Conwell scored 18 against ACS.

On Saturday, the Lady Huskies dropped a close 44-43 decision to Western Conference rival Bethel.

The Point Hope girls placed fifth in the final standings. One of just two non-3A teams playing in the tournament, the Harpoonerettes went 1-2, including a tough 40-36 loss to Sitka in the third-place game.

In the loss to Sitka, Bridget Oviok poured in a team-high 22 points.

Point Hope opened the tournament with a thrilling 69-59 win over Valdez. In that game, Oviok tallied a season-high 28 points.

ACS dropped the Harpoonerettes into the third-place game with a 62-54 decision on Friday. Despite falling, Point Hope collected 21 points from Oviok and 19 more from Terza Oviok.