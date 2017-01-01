Kotzebue woman tries again for pageant crown

The first time Denali Whiting won a pageant, she wasn't even old enough to know what a pageant was.

"It's so funny," said Whiting, 26, thinking back to 1993, when she was named Most Beautiful Baby in Kotzebue's annual Fourth of July event. "My mom sewed matching atikluks and a little bonnet. She's always like, 'That's where it all started.'"

Whiting grew up in Kotzebue with her parents, Alex and Siikauraq, and now lives in Anchorage. After finishing high school, she attended college at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where she graduated with a degree in Alaska Native Studies last year.

"I don't think I was quite ready to move back home," she said. "Kotzebue is always going to be here and no matter where I'm living, I'm always going to come home to go to camp and to subsist during harvest season, but Anchorage was just a huge change of pace from Kotzebue and Fairbanks. I thought that I'd stay here for a while and I've actually come to love it."

With that change of pace has come opportunities she said she might never have had if she hadn't traveled.

"I never thought that I'd be a city girl," she said. "But, I got introduced to hiking outside of Anchorage and so I spend most of my time outdoors, exploring new places and new trails and it's been a lot of fun."

Anchorage also happens to be the hub of pageant culture in the state, with many of the sponsorship and outreach opportunities based in the city.

That's a boon for Whiting, who has been in and out of pageant life for almost a decade.

She was named Miss Teen Arctic Circle in 2008, a regional title awarded in conjunction with Miss Arctic Circle, for older contestants, which she was crowned five years later.

"Growing up In Kotzebue, Fourth of July is one of the biggest community events that everyone looks forward to and so watching that pageant ever since I was little, I would dress up and pretend to be Miss Arctic Circle," she said.

It was through that title that she was awarded a $250 sponsorship to attend a statewide competition of her choice. She looked at her options online and found she was eligible to run for Miss Alaska Teen USA — the younger partner title to the one she's vying for now.

She then ran for Miss Alaska USA several years later in 2014 and came in second runner up.

Making the transition from local and regional pageants to statewide ones was an eye-opening experience for Whiting.

"In the pageant at home, you're wearing your parky and mukluks and it's about cultural knowledge. The [city] pageant was evening gowns and swimsuits and so it was totally something different. I decided that, you know, what do girls in the city have to compete that I don't have? I have no idea how brave I was or what I was thinking to take that first step but I was confident enough to do it back then and that opened a whole new door for competing in pageants on a big stage."

Those differences often mark the change in perception of pageant culture when it moves out of the cultural realm. Whiting said she understands where pageant skeptics are coming from, but explained that the women who compete are often there for a very good reason.

"I could see how it could be easy to think it's just bikinis and dieting and tanning and makeup. Once you actually compete though, [you see that] most of the pageants in Alaska are scholarship pageants. Most of the girls I have met do it because they really want to further their education. It's one of my favorite things to see what their careers are and what they're studying because it's always different," she said. "There are girls that are professional kickboxers, doctors, accountants."

Others, like Whiting, see value in gaining a platform to talk about issues and topics that are important to them.

"To have someone competing from rural Alaska, especially one of the places off the road system, is very rare. I think that really put things in perspective for me," she said. "Growing up in the village, you don't think about how unique your life is and how much you have to share with the world until you get out there and everyone is curious and they want to hear your story. I think that's a big part of why I'm competing now, too, because there's so much going on in the Arctic and in Alaska. I really want to be the one to share that voice."

Climate change and its effect on Arctic communities and lifestyles is one of Whiting's talking points, as is her grounding in Inupiaq values.

"You meet a whole bunch of people with different levels of knowledge and different ideas of what it means to be Alaska Native or Inupiaq or Yup'ik. To be an Inupiaq sharing [about] life here, sharing tradition, sharing our values and what we wear, as opposed to someone reading something online or maybe in an old book or from a source that's not local is [important] because I've realized there's so much misinformation and dated information and assumptions being made. I think I'm ready to give a real snapshot to the world."

She credits many of the skills and habits she learned growing up with helping her get where she is today. For example, she said she'll be relying on traditional foods to help keep her in shape leading up to the big day.

"Eating healthy can be really expensive. It really helps to get my Native foods from my mom and dad. Since I've been in Kotzebue [for the holidays] I went moose hunting and I got a bunch of sheefish," she said. "That's really helped me prepare to be physically and mentally in shape — knowing that I'm not just eating prepared meals of chicken and broccoli every day but having that connection to the strength of my people."

She'll need all the strength she can get, she said, getting ready for competition day on Feb. 4.

Along with hopefully securing the title this time, she said, she's looking forward to meeting inspiring women from around the state and being a role model for other women and girls in Alaska, the Arctic, and her hometown.

"I think the confidence to try is the biggest [message] because you're never going to feel ready," she said. "Once you jump into this you have to commit. I was reading about the idea the other day that if you feel like you're not prepared for something, you're already succeeding more than people who feel 100 percent prepared because that means you're holding yourself to a higher standard."

It's something Whiting takes to heart. After coming so close to the title two years ago, she said her confidence hasn't wavered. It's just made her even more determined this time around.

"You know that there's always more to work on. That's really inspired me because with something like this, you're always going to doubt yourself. You just have to try."

Whiting has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses related to the pageant, including the entry fee, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/denali-for-miss-alaska-usa-2017.