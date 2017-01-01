Send this article to Promobot

Kotzebue baby first born in 2017 at ANMC

January 6th 4:08 pm | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder  

It's a tradition to celebrate the first baby born in the new year at hospitals across the country.

This year, that celebration comes along with a new resident for the Northwest Arctic.

At the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, baby No. 1 arrived at 5:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 and will return home to Kotzebue, happy and healthy, in the coming days.

Emma Leigh Norton, born to Mabel Sours and Kevin Norton, of Kotzebue, weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long.

"It was amazing meeting her," Sours told KTUU from the hospital. "I just basically started crying. I was just happy she was there."

Sours also told KTUU she had to leave Kotzebue relatively early in her pregnancy — she's spent the last two months in Anchorage — so she could be monitored by doctors through what she called a high-risk pregnancy. According to Sours, the birth went smoothly.

The family plans to bring home their newest addition to meet the community soon.

 

