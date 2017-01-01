Fish Factor: Fleet represents small business economic engine

The start of 2017 marks the 26th year for this weekly column that targets news for and about Alaska's seafood industry. The goal is to make all readers more aware of the economic and cultural importance of our state's first and oldest industry.

Today, Alaska fishermen and processors provide 65 percent of our nation's wild-caught seafood; it is also Alaska's most valuable export to more than 100 countries around the world. The seafood industry puts more people to work throughout Alaska than oil/gas, mining, timber and tourism combined.

The bulk of Alaska's fishing fleet of nearly 10,000 vessels is made up of boats under 50 feet. Each is a small business that supports several families. For fishing towns like Kodiak, Cordova and Homer, where 500 to 700 vessels are home-ported, those boats are the majority of our downtown storefronts. I call it a mall in a marina.

Here are some of my Fishing Picks and Pans for 2016:

• Biggest new industry potential: Seaweeds. Kelp alone is a $5 billion global industry. A task force has one year to provide Gov. Walker with a statewide mariculture plan for producing more seaweeds and shellfish. Canada, California and Maine have already come knocking.

• Biggest fish hurry up already: Getting Electronic Monitoring Systems to replace fishery observers on small boats. Credit Saltwater, Inc. of Anchorage, Kenai Peninsula Fisheries Association and Alaska Longline Fishermen's Association of Sitka for getting EMS onboard in 2017.

• Best Fish Entrepreneurs: Salmon Sisters of Homer.

• Best fish sigh of relief: Gulf fishermen can use pots instead of hooks to keep whales from robbing their sablefish catches. At fish prices ranging from $4 to more than $9 a pound, depending on size, "getting whaled" makes for a pay day bust.

• Best fish visionaries: Tidal Vision LLC of Juneau, for their eco-friendly method of extracting chitin from crab shells, a first in the USA. Uses for chitin range from fabrics to pharmaceuticals and are too numerous to mention.

• Best fishing career builders: University of Alaska/Southeast, Kodiak College for "on the go" courses in boat hydraulics, electronics, repairs, fishery technicians and more.

• Best fish knowledge sharers: Alaska Sea Grant's Marine Advisory Agents.

• Best Fish Giver: Sea Share, 225 million fish servings to food banks since 1994.

• Trickiest fishing conundrum: Sea otters versus crab and dive fisheries in Southeast.

• Most earth friendly fishing town: Kodiak, for generating nearly 100 percent of its electricity from wind and hydropower, and for turning its fish wastes into oils and meals at a plant owned by local processors.

• Biggest fish WTF? Recreational Quota Entities that will let halibut charter operators buy commercial shares of the catch - up to 15 percent from Southeast and 12 percent from the Central Gulf, making the RQE the largest halibut shareholders in the N. Pacific within 10 years.