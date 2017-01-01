Basketball fundraiser to be held in Utqiagvik

Basketball is the name of the game this month. Not only are high school teams in full swing, a special tournament is coming to Utqiaġvik this month for men and women.

MLK Hoopfest will be held during the weekend of Jan. 13-15. Eight-person team rosters were open through December for local players, while visitors could sign up for 10-person rosters.

The tournament is being sponsored by the North Slope Borough Police Department in conjunction with the city.

Fees for teams fell at $125 a pop, with cash prizes available for winning teams. However, the sponsors note that all proceeds from the tournament will go toward finishing the Piuraagvik community gym project, which has been underway for some time.

More information and a flyer about the event can be found at www.north-slope.org.