Heading into the 2016-17 season, the Barrow Whalers had to answer one question. How could they play without two-time all-state forward Kamaka Hepa?

The answer? Very well, thank you.

The Whalers proved they are still among the state's elite programs this past weekend by grinding out a second-place finish at the 2016 ACS Lime Solar/Pepsi Invitational tournament in Anchorage. Barrow advanced to the tournament finals for the third straight year en route to finishing with a 2-1 mark.

The Whalers tipped off the tournament with an easy 89-16 victory over Lumen Christi on Thursday. Barrow garnered points from nine different players in the 73-point romp, including a game-high 21 from Roy Henry Snow.

Travis Adams, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, added 14 more.

The Bethel Regional High School Warriors gave Barrow a tough challenge in the semifinals. The Whalers held off a late 14-10 run to claim a 38-35 decision.

Adams led all BHS scorers in the win over their Western Conference rivals by tallying 19.

In the championship game, Anchorage Christian used a 24-18 run in the fourth quarter to claim a 73-66 victory.

ACS was also aided in the closing minutes when Adams was whistled for his fifth foul and forced from the game.

Adams and Anthony Fruean both finished with 14 for Barrow.

The Kotzebue Huskies also played well in the tournament. The team rode a sensational performance from Bish Gallahorn to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.

Kotzebue opened the tournament by grinding out a 46-43 victory over Valdez. In that win, Gallahorn poured in a team-leading 17 points.

Gallahorn and Ty Ramoth both starred for the Huskies in the semifinals. Gallahorn scored 22 points, while Ramoth added 14 in a tough 58-49 loss to ACS.

Kotzebue suffered a 45-23 setback to Western Conference rival Bethel in the third-place matchup.

The Point Hope Harpooners rode a stellar performance from Mario Casados to a 62-19 victory over Lumen Christi in the seventh-place contest.

Casados poured in a game-high 15 points in the win.

Point Hope dropped its first two games of the tournament, falling to ACS on Thursday by a 82-53 margin, and to Valdez, 78-46, on Friday in the consolation semifinals.