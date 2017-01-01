Arctic students take the lead at statewide conference

There's power in stories — in telling them and listening to them.

"At our gatherings we'd just talk and share stories and hear stories from other people," said Harding Black, a junior at the Davis-Ramoth Memorial School in Selawik.

For Black, a first-time participant at the Lead On conference for youth in Anchorage, the stories were what held the whole event together.

The theme for the 2016 conference was "We rise by lifting each other," which meant a lot of supportive conversations among the youth participants.

"It really is about youth coming together," said Claudia Plesa, a prevention project coordinator with the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, which sponsors Lead On. "We talk about leadership, healthy relationships, healthy sexuality, and project planning, but we really just learn from each other and learn together."

This past year, a total of 90 students, 38 adult chaperones, and a handful of event coordinators and motivational speakers came together to tackle those topics, among others.

Participants represented many regions of the state including Anchorage, Atmautluak, Bethel, Chevak, Dillingham, Fairbanks, Gambell, Home, Juneau, Kake, Kiana, Ketchikan, Kivalina, Kotzebue, Koyuk, Metlakatla, Mountain Village, Napaskiak, Nenana, Nome, Noorvik, Palmer, Sand Point, Scammon Bay, Selawik, Sitka, St. Michael, Unalaska, Valdez, and Yakutat.

"There were all kinds [of workshops]," Black said. "We switched every day, pretty much. There was one where we learned teamwork and responsibility and one where [we learned about] dating violence and domestic violence and one about suicide that teaches you how to prevent it."

While the core of Lead On is learning and teaching healthy relationships, it's really an interdisciplinary program that centers on community. It begins with the conference, after which the students return to their home villages to work on long-term projects there, which are supported by staff through video teleconferencing and follow-ups.

Projects have focused on everything from combatting homelessness, to creating safe community centers for young people, to hosting activity nights for Elders.

"Those are all contributing to a healthier community and in turn, healthy people make healthy choices," explained Plesa. "When it comes to relationships, alcohol, substances, we know that people that are well-supported are going to make healthier choices. It doesn't mean we don't make mistakes or that it's black and white but ultimately, we know that if youth see something as important and they are supported, they can build those skills."

It comes full-circle, regardless of the project subject, she said.

Although Lead On focuses on youth leadership, a key component is adult mentorship both at the conference and back at home.

"I think youth are our future and I believe the skills we build together are the things that are going to help us, but at the same time, youth are not always in charge of their communities," Plesa said. "Youth want to see certain changes but they don't always have access to all of those systems, so they absolutely need that adult support, not only for doing the community impact work but also for their own well-being. There's this positive connection between mentors and adults with youth."

One of the mentors who attended in 2016 was Kimberly Bishop. She's a missionary with the United Methodist Mission who is currently working as the Assistant Director of the Nome Boys and Girls Club through the Nome Community Center.

"It's really important to empower youth and give them a voice because they are the future generation. The youth have just as much impact on the community, if not more, than adults," Bishop said. "Sometimes, other youth will not listen unless it's from their peers. I just think it's really important for youth to know they really do matter and they can make a difference."

Bishop said she had a wonderful experience at Lead On and was proud to see the students from Nome become involved and invested in their projects both in Anchorage and once they returned to the Bering Strait region. She now hopes they'll take that excitement and put it to positive use down the road.

"In Nome and other places in rural Alaska, there's often this feeling of being stuck for youth. A lot of people lose hope and think there's nothing in the future for them," she said. "But by giving them opportunities to be leaders and make a difference in their community, they can be that positive change that they want to see."

Taking the reins in one's own life was one of the key points Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle touched on at the conference. She was invited to speak to the kids, and listen to them in return.

"The advice I gave is, you have to be truthful to yourself, first and foremost, but you have to realize it might take you a little while to figure out exactly who you are and it's OK to not be 100 percent all the time," Zirkle said. "Sometimes you have to get up and try again and there's no shame in that because that's life. The shame is where you don't get up. I just point to me, who has come in second place in the Iditarod three years in a row now. You've got to keep trying, no matter what."

Hers is a story that resonated with students, especially from rural communities.

"They understand me and I understand their world and where they're coming from. When I talk about standing in the middle of the Yukon River, frozen at midnight, they really relate to what I'm talking about. It's heartfelt," she said. "I've pulled into Unalakleet at 2 a.m. and seen kids standing out there. There's some really cool youth in Alaska. It's amazing to think that we are now asking these youth to change our world. The adults should be the ones who are doing it but these kids are going to. It's admirable."

She was amazed to see so many kids from villages across the state who wanted to not only better themselves, but their entire communities, she said.

"Quite a few of them have a lot of things against them but they don't seem to shy away from added responsibility or the fact that it's going to be tough," Zirkle said. "I'm inspired by that because to see a youth who realizes that life is tough but think, 'I'm going to put my head down and power through that,' it's really cool to see them empowered that way."

It's a challenge that all leaders face at some point, and helping youth find their capacity for leadership is at the heart of Lead On, Plesa said.

"I think part of what makes their leadership so unique is they are mentors for younger youth. We see that mentorship really play out. I think that capacity piece really comes into play into the kinds of conversations that youth are ready to have," Plesa said. "In some communities it takes two or three years before they can have a healthy relationship conversation. They might start with something they're ready for. I think that's the power of mentorship as far as youth being able to model for other youth what healthy behaviors are, so even if they aren't able to speak about healthy relationships, they are able to demonstrate them. Over time, we can build that impact."

For Selawik student Harding Black, that message came across loud and clear through the stories he heard from both adults and fellow youth participants.

He remembered one older man in particular who told stories about morals and why it's important to do the right thing.

"Domestic violence and bullying are bad. They happen a lot, I know, but there's ways you can stop it," said Black.

His advice for his younger cousins, brothers and sisters, and other youth in his community?

"I would tell them to treat people the way you want to be treated because they're human too."

That's the story he's bringing back to Selawik to start making a change for the better.

You can find out more information about the Lead On program at www.standupspeakupalaska.org, on the Lead On Facebook page, or by emailing cplesa@andvsa.org.

More information on the Alaska Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and additional resources, including 24-hour helplines, can be found at andvsa.org.

Shady Grove Oliver can be reached at sgoarctic@gmail.com.