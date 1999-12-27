15 Years Ago in the Arctic Sounder

Air carrier expands

December 27, 1999

By James Mason

Arctic Sounder

KOTZEBUE — Despite the cold snap, the action has been hot at the Kotzebue Airport. The repercussions of Northern Air Cargo canceling their contract with Baker Aviation continued with Arctic Transportation Services moving to acquire two Baker-owned buildings on the north side of the tarmac.

"We are in the process of buying two buildings," said John Eckles, president of ATS. The bush freight carrier is cramped in its facility at the east end of the airport service area. There is no secure warehouse space, and they have no shop for vehicle maintenance.

Station Manager Jim Largen knows the Baker buildings well.

"I worked out of those buildings for seven-and-a-half years," said Largen, who previously was a pilot for baker. "Down here we're so cramped. We get so much freight that there's no way we can put it all inside."

ATS currently uses a fabric structure in its operations, but it is not secure, not suitable for use as a warehouse.

One of the buildings under negotiation is the warehouse formerly used to handle NAC cargo. It is a secure building, certified by the U.S. Postal Service, so mail can be stored there. It also will be useful for working on planes and vehicles.

"We're going to put two 207s in there. We need some place to keep our equipment and do maintenance work on vehicles. Now we don't have any place inside to work," Largen said.

The area currently occupied by ATS is slated to become parking for general aviation when the Department of Transportation's new plan for the airport is implemented. That and the need for inside, heated and secure workspace and storage are the reasons ATS took steps to acquire the buildings.

"We have no plans for upgrade or change," Eckles said.

"I think we'll just be leasing to start with," said Marge Baker of Baker Aviation. She described the buildings under negotiation as "our old buildings."