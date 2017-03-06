Who Done It

Mark Twain Yazzie, 19, of Barrow, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of criminal mischief in the fourth degree for property damage from $250-$999 and reached a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail with 330 days suspended. He must also pay restitution, the amount of which has yet to be determined. He must pay a police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50. He has been placed on probation until Nov. 28, 2018 during which time he must remain drug and alcohol free, enter into a drug and alcohol abuse treatment program, and have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with either Richard Huddell or Louise Rexford. In a separate case against him, Yazzie pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of vehicle theft in the second degree for taking a propelled vehicle and reached a plea agreement. For that charge, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and he must pay restitution, the amount of which has yet to be determined, by order of Judicial Officer Pro Tem Michael Jeffery, effective Nov. 28.

Cora P. Leavitt, 38, of Barrow, was found guilty of the class B misdemeanor of disorderly conduct. She must pay a police training surcharge of $50 and a fine of $150, which is due by March 6, 2017 by order of Judicial Officer David L. Roghair, effective Dec. 6.

Kristy A. Solomon, 29, of Barrow, pleaded guilty to the class C felony of criminal mischief in the third degree for causing damage of more than $1,000 and reached a plea agreement through which the state amended the charge to the class A misdemeanor of criminal mischief in the fourth degree for property damage from $250-$999. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and credit for time served, meaning all time has already been served in this case. She has been ordered to pay an initial jail surcharge of $50 and a police training surcharge of $50. She has been placed on probation until Dec. 6, 2017 during which time she may not consume or buy alcohol by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective Dec. 6.

Lennie L. Ahsoak, 31, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of refusal to submit to a chemical test and reached a plea agreement. He has been sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended. He must pay a fine of $1,500 due within one year along with an initial jail surcharge of $50, a police training surcharge of $75, and a $330 cost of imprisonment for a first offense. He has been ordered to contact North Slope Borough Behavioral Health by Dec. 13 and complete a screening, evaluation, and recommended treatment program and submit proof of completion to the court by Oct. 6, 2017. His driver's license has been revoked for 90 days and he has been placed on probation for one year during which time he may not possess, consume, or buy alcohol by order of Magistrate Judge David Roghair, effective Dec. 6.

Micky Paneak, 46, of Anaktuvuk Pass, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and reached a plea agreement through which the state amended his charge of the unclassified misdemeanor of reckless driving. He has been sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and Nygren credit for 28 days worth of inpatient treatment. The rest of the sentence must be served by Jan. 15. He must also pay a $500 fine due by June 9, 2017, along with a $50 police training surcharge and a $50 initial jail surcharge. His driver's license has been revoked for 30 days, effective Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. by order of Magistrate Judge David L. Roghair, effective Dec. 9.

Andrew J. Evarts, 34, of Fort Wainwright, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of hunting with a firearm near the haul road. He must pay a fine of $2,000 with $1,000 suspended. The remaining $1,000 must be paid by the end of probation, though he was given the option of performing 160 hours of community work service in lieu of the fine. He must also pay police training surcharge of $50. The caribou meat, hide, and antlers seized in the case were forfeited. He has been ordered to pay restitution, the amount of which has yet to be determined. He has been placed on probation until Dec. 13, 2017 by order of Judicial Officer David L. Roghair, effective Dec 13.